AirPods Pro users are raving about this new iOS 14 feature

Apple is rolling out iOS 14 update today and with it comes some new features that’ll benefit AirPods Pro users too.

Those rocking the iOS 14 beta have already received an AirPods Pro firmware update that brings the new, long-awaited spatial audio feature. The feature will bring a surround sound-like feel to the audio, placing the sound anywhere in the virtual space.

According to some users who’ve sampled the feature, the addition of spatial audio is a bit of a game-changer. One user said it feels like Dolby Atmos in your ears, but here’s a selection of the feedback so far.

Here’s what Apple itself says about the update, which will adjust automatically as the wearer does moves their head:

“Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro.11 By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.”

Once you have access to the firmware update, you’ll be able to toggle the spatial audio setting by long pressing the volume slider within the control centre. It’ll also be accessible within the Bluetooth settings.

The feature will come to the wider user base when the consumer version of iOS 14 arrives today. For current owners it’s a nice bonus, but for those yet to jump on board, the addition might be the key to jumping aboard for the first time.

