Air Glass 3 revealed as Oppo confirms European return

Oppo has revealed the prototype for its next-generation smart glasses, the Oppo Air Glass 3, at Mobile World Congress.

The extended reality glasses will be headlined by the integration of Oppo’s AndesGPT AI model, albeit via a companion smartphone required for “cross-device collaboration”.

The Air Glass 3 is the follow-up to last year’s model, which we went head-on with at MWC last year. Our mobile editor Lewis Painter said these were the first AR glasses he could see himself using, so it’ll be interesting to see the progress company has made a year on.

The company promises the multimodal AI tech will be able to “understand various data types, including text, images, video, and audio, multimodal AI technology is able to process and interpret more complex user scenarios, unlocking new potential in user interactions, such as voice and visual.”

The AI voice assistant will be contacted via the Air Glass App on the smartphone, while it’ll be activated via a light press on the frame around the temple. Touch interaction also stretches to controlling music playback, voice calls, colour image browsing and more.

Oppo is also pumped about the reverse sound field technology “an open acoustic design with four microphones, and other innovations that improve noise isolation to deliver high audio quality and enhanced privacy protection.”

The glasses weigh just 50 grams, and Oppo says the lenses offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%. Oppo doesn’t say when they’ll be made available to consumers, but the use of the word prototype suggests it won’t be for a while.

Elsewhere Opposition used MWC to announce it is returning to Europe in full force, following the resolution of a patent dispute with Nokia. The legal issues had kept Oppo phones from users in certain European markets in recent times. UK fans have been largely starved of Oppo phones since the Find N2 Flip arrived on the scene more than a year ago.

In a press release on Monday, the company said: “On January 24, 2024, OPPO reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. As part of its long-term commitment to the European market, OPPO today addressed that their products will, once again, be widely available across Europe.”