Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Air Glass 3 revealed as Oppo confirms European return

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Oppo has revealed the prototype for its next-generation smart glasses, the Oppo Air Glass 3, at Mobile World Congress.

The extended reality glasses will be headlined by the integration of Oppo’s AndesGPT AI model, albeit via a companion smartphone required for “cross-device collaboration”.

The Air Glass 3 is the follow-up to last year’s model, which we went head-on with at MWC last year. Our mobile editor Lewis Painter said these were the first AR glasses he could see himself using, so it’ll be interesting to see the progress company has made a year on.

iPhone 15 with 100GB data on iD Mobile

iPhone 15 with 100GB data on iD Mobile

The iPhone 15 can now be picked up at an impressively low monthly rate, making for a cost effective upgrade.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Only £79 upfront
  • Just £29.99/month
View Deal

The company promises the multimodal AI tech will be able to “understand various data types, including text, images, video, and audio, multimodal AI technology is able to process and interpret more complex user scenarios, unlocking new potential in user interactions, such as voice and visual.”

The AI voice assistant will be contacted via the Air Glass App on the smartphone, while it’ll be activated via a light press on the frame around the temple. Touch interaction also stretches to controlling music playback, voice calls, colour image browsing and more.

Oppo is also pumped about the reverse sound field technology “an open acoustic design with four microphones, and other innovations that improve noise isolation to deliver high audio quality and enhanced privacy protection.”

The glasses weigh just 50 grams, and Oppo says the lenses offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%. Oppo doesn’t say when they’ll be made available to consumers, but the use of the word prototype suggests it won’t be for a while.

Elsewhere Opposition used MWC to announce it is returning to Europe in full force, following the resolution of a patent dispute with Nokia. The legal issues had kept Oppo phones from users in certain European markets in recent times. UK fans have been largely starved of Oppo phones since the Find N2 Flip arrived on the scene more than a year ago.

In a press release on Monday, the company said: “On January 24, 2024, OPPO reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. As part of its long-term commitment to the European market, OPPO today addressed that their products will, once again, be widely available across Europe.”

You might like…

Best smartphones 2024: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best smartphones 2024: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Lewis Painter 1 year ago
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review

Oppo Find N2 Flip Review

Lewis Painter 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words