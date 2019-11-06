Adobe’s new AI-powered Photoshop Camera lets you edit as you shoot

Adobe has launched a preview version of its AI-powered mobile camera with the aim to bring the magic of Photoshop to every smartphone shot.

Adobe Photoshop Camera combines the creativity of Photoshop with the company’s intelligent Sensei AI directly in your phone’s camera, allowing you to capture, edit and share your snaps directly from the viewfinder.

Sensei will automatically enhance the quality of your pics, applying complex adjustments to the dynamic range, tonality, scene-type and face regions of each photo. The AI will also automatically recognise the subject in your photo — be it a portrait, a landscape, a selfie or a food shot — and provide smart recommendations for lenses and filters at the moment of capture without losing the original shot.

Photoshop Camera works with both natural and creative edits, allowing you to be as realistic or imaginative as you feel. Adobe’s expansive library of unique lenses and effects is specially curated by artists and influencers, kicking off with a set of wing filters chosen by musician Billie Eilish.

Once you’re done editing, you can share your pics and get inspiration from other Photoshop Camera users on social media.

“Photoshop Camera is a major moment for us to broaden Adobe Creative Cloud as a creativity platform for all”, said Adobe Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Abhay Parasnis.

“We are committed to investing in accessible tools like Photoshop Camera built for the next generation of consumers and creatives. Innovation and pushing the limits of creative expression have always been core to Adobe’s DNA. We are a company that sits at the intersection of deep science and the art of storytelling, and Photoshop Camera is a great example of our work to democratize creativity”.

Photoshop Camera is a part of Adobe’s next generation of Creative Cloud. Adobe unveiled the Sensei-first app among announcements for Adobe Photoshop for iPad, Adobe Fresco for Windows and Adobe Illustrator for iPad on Monday as part of Adobe’s plan to expand its focus and deliver creative tools to everyone.

The preview of Adobe Photoshop Camera is available now on iOS and Android with plans for a full release in 2020.

