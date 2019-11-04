Adobe launches next gen Creative Cloud with Photoshop on iPad

Adobe has announced a wealth of upgrades and new services for the Creative Cloud ahead of its annual MAX creativity conference.

The company revealed that it is introducing some of its most popular software to a whole new set of devices. The list includes Adobe Photoshop for iPad, Adobe Fresco for Windows, Adobe Illustrator for iPad and the all-new Photoshop camera.

Photoshop on iPad brings full PSD interoperability, a touch-based UI and cloud document access to the tablet. Adobe describes the app as a “more accessible entry point to Photoshop for new users as well as a great companion app for professional creators”.

Illustrator on iPad will likewise bring touch functionality to the popular Adobe app as well as make it possible for users to access Adobe Stock, Fonts and Creative Cloud Libraries across multiple devices.

Adobe Fresco is already available on the Apple iPad, but it’ll now arrive on Windows. The app combines raster, vector and Live Brushes to create an Adobe Sensei-powered realistic drawing and painting experience. Users can also sync their best Photoshop brushes to seamlessly transition between the two apps.

Adobe Photoshop Camera brings Photoshop features directly to your phone camera. Photoshop Camera uses Adobe Sensei tech to automatically enhance picture quality and will include a library of lenses and effects from artists such as musician Billie Eilish.

Adobe also announced smaller updates to Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Adobe XD, including Auto Reframe in Premiere Pro, Object Selection in Photoshop, Auto Tone in Photoshop Camera and Live Brushes in Fresco – all made possible thanks to Adobe’s Sensei AI and machine learning technology.

Adobe also announced the launch of Aero, a tool for launching art into an augmented reality setting. Users can create exciting AR experiences by taking creations from Photoshop and Dimension and moving them into an immersive real world environment.

“We’re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to make everyone more productive and express their creative vision”, Adobe Creative Cloud chief product officer and executive vice president Scott Belsky. “Today’s announcements redefine the creative experience for everyone – not only seasoned professionals, but also the next generation of designers, photographers, filmmakers and illustrators”.

Adobe Photoshop on iPad, Adobe Fresco on Microsoft Surface and Wacom MobileStudio Pro and Adobe Aero on iOS are available from today, while Illustrator on iPad and Adobe Aero for desktop won’t be available until 2020.

