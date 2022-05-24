Adding favourite apps on a new Windows PC is about to become a doddle

The Microsoft Store is adding an option to restore previously downloaded apps, which will be an excellent and long overdue helping hand when setting up a new Windows 11 PC.

The software giant has begun testing a “Restore all” button within the library section of the Microsoft Store for PC. Previously, users had had to install their favourite apps manually, one at a time.

Overall, it should enable users of new Windows laptops and desktop PCs to hit the ground running with a full suite of their favourite apps and services.

There’s no news yet on precisely when the feature will be available for consumers, but beta testers should be gaining access to the feature soon.

Of course, not all top apps are available from the Microsoft Store and laptop owners will have to hunt some of the more popular titles down, but every little helps when going through the ‘new PC’ rigmarole, right?

Microsoft does say that in the past year, luminaries like Adobe Express, Firefox, OpenOffice, Paramount Plus and Zoom have joined the fray, so things are looking up.

“To make it easier for customers to transition to their new PCs quickly and seamlessly, we will soon test a new feature in the Windows Insider channel that helps customers automatically restore their apps, previously installed from the Microsoft Store, to their new Windows device,” says Giorgio Sardo Microsoft Store GM in a blog post highlighting additions to the Windows Store as part of during the company’s Build 2022 festivities.

“This will also help developers retain their customers without having to remind customers to re-download their app.”

Elsewhere, Insiders will also be able to utilise the universal Windows Search in order to find apps listed within the Microsoft Store.

“When an app is listed in Microsoft Store, Windows Insiders will soon be able to open Start, type the name of an app, view search results from Microsoft Store, and easily install it from there without distracting from their flow,” the company adds.