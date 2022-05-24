 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Adding favourite apps on a new Windows PC is about to become a doddle

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Microsoft Store is adding an option to restore previously downloaded apps, which will be an excellent and long overdue helping hand when setting up a new Windows 11 PC.

The software giant has begun testing a “Restore all” button within the library section of the Microsoft Store for PC. Previously, users had had to install their favourite apps manually, one at a time.

Overall, it should enable users of new Windows laptops and desktop PCs to hit the ground running with a full suite of their favourite apps and services.

There’s no news yet on precisely when the feature will be available for consumers, but beta testers should be gaining access to the feature soon.

Of course, not all top apps are available from the Microsoft Store and laptop owners will have to hunt some of the more popular titles down, but every little helps when going through the ‘new PC’ rigmarole, right?

Microsoft does say that in the past year, luminaries like Adobe Express, Firefox, OpenOffice, Paramount Plus and Zoom have joined the fray, so things are looking up.

“To make it easier for customers to transition to their new PCs quickly and seamlessly, we will soon test a new feature in the Windows Insider channel that helps customers automatically restore their apps, previously installed from the Microsoft Store, to their new Windows device,” says Giorgio Sardo Microsoft Store GM in a blog post highlighting additions to the Windows Store as part of during the company’s Build 2022 festivities.

“This will also help developers retain their customers without having to remind customers to re-download their app.”

Elsewhere, Insiders will also be able to utilise the universal Windows Search in order to find apps listed within the Microsoft Store.

“When an app is listed in Microsoft Store, Windows Insiders will soon be able to open Start, type the name of an app, view search results from Microsoft Store, and easily install it from there without distracting from their flow,” the company adds.

You might like…

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
Best Gaming Laptop: Top 7 notebooks for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop: Top 7 notebooks for gamers

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Windows 11’s first big update excludes Brits from its best feature

Windows 11’s first big update excludes Brits from its best feature

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Windows 11 vs Windows 10: How do they compare?

Windows 11 vs Windows 10: How do they compare?

Ryan Jones 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.