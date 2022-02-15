Windows 11’s first big update excludes Brits from its best feature

Microsoft has released the first major Windows 11 operating system update, but UK users can’t yet access the most intriguing new feature.

The update brings a preview of the Amazon Appstore, which facilitates the availability of Android apps for PC. There are 1,000 apps at launch (including Audible, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids and some of Amazon’s own releases) but only for laptop and desktop users in the US.

The staged release is a blow to Brits hoping to sample a feature Microsoft initially suggests would be available at launch with Windows 11 last October. There’s no news yet on when the Amazon Appstore, which now exists inside the Windows Store, will be available outside of Microsoft’s US homeland. However, today is the start of that journey.

“Today’s preview reinforces our commitment to be the most open platform for creators, and we look forward to sharing more details later this year on how we’ll broaden availability with the Amazon Appstore,” Microsoft writes, suggesting a UK launch might be many months away.

So what can Brits enjoy when updating their Windows 11 laptop or desktop PC? Well, following complaints, there are enhancements to the Taskbar, as well as the addition of a weather widget. You can now mute/unmute and share any window from the Taskbar too.

The Media and Notepad apps also get the promised redesigns, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. You can check them both out in the videos below.

“At the heart of Media Player is a full-featured music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists, Microsoft says, while adding the redesigned Notepad app “feels both fresh, with new design features from Windows 11, and familiar, with the hallmark simplicity and ease of use Notepad is known for.”