Acer is bringing its impressive 3D tech to the ConceptD 7

Acer blew our minds when it unveiled its SpatialLabs technology earlier this year. SpatialLabs allows you to view and interact with three-dimensional objects on your laptop without the need for 3D glasses.

Today, Acer unveiled the new ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition, bringing the 3D tech to the ConceptD laptop series.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition features an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with a GPU up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. You also get up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for powerful performance.

The display is a Pantone-validated UHD 4K screen that supports 100% of the Adobe RGB colour gamut and a Delta E<2 colour accuracy rating to ensure the colours remain true-to-life.

The most important upgrade here is the set of stereo cameras above the display.

The cameras use eye-tracking technology to follow eye and head movements and display images in stereoscopic 3D in real-time, making it appear as though they’re popping out of the screen.

The technology is ideal for 3D modelling, as it allows creators to visualise their work and view it from different angles and in different lighting all on their laptop screen.

Creators can also use the laptop alongside a 2D monitor to edit and view changes to their models in real-time.

You can learn more about the tech in our interview with Corporate Vice President and President of EMEA Operations at Acer Emmanuel Fromont from this summer.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition comes ready with a suite of AI technology that allow users to generate stereoscopic 3D content from 2D images, and the laptop supports all major 3D file formats. SpatialLabs Model Viewer add-ons are also available in Autodesk Fusion 360, Rhinoceros, Zbrush and more 3D software suites.

“Acer is dedicated to breaking the barriers between people and technology,” said Acer Co-COO Jerry Kao.

“SpatialLabs is a great example of how we try to let that goal guide everything we do. From product and architecture CAD to projects with 3D graphics, designers can finally see their 3D creations in 3D during the workflow to make better judgments, rather than having to wait till afterwards. Developers are also empowered with new ways to tell stories and bring their ideas to life”.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is launching in EMEA in December, with prices starting at €3599. You’re going to have to pay big for this impressive 3D technology.