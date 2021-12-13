A hands-on photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has surfaced

We’re just months away from the Samsung Galaxy S22 suspected launch date and another hands-on image of the phone has emerged.

The most recent image of the rumoured Galaxy S22 was shared by tipster Ice Universe on Chinese blogging site Weibo.

The phone in the photo looks almost identical to the Galaxy S21, with the same curved edges and vertically-arranged triple camera array. However – as MyFixGuide notes in its report – the camera lenses appear to protrude more from the back of the phone rather than living under the surface as it did on the S21. The finish is also glossier than that on the S21, which featured a matte rear.

Image: Ice Universe

The colour is significantly darker than the deepest shade available on the S21, Phantom Grey, which has more of a gunmetal finish. Rather, the phone looks to be a true black like the Phantom Black found on the S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra. This means we could be in for a new colour option on the standard S series model.

Of course, it’s also possible that the phone pictured is the larger S22 Plus, which would explain the darker finish as the S22 in the caption could potentially refer to any device in the S22 range.

Just last week we heard whispers that the S22 might retain the same price as the S21, keeping the base model competitively low at around £769/$799.

We’ve also seen a number of rumours regarding the specs of the phone. This information once again comes from Ice Universe, who has a decent track record with leaks.

According to the tipster, the S22 will feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) wide angle sensor, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) telephoto lens with 3x zoom. On the front, you can expect to see a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The leak also suggests the phone will pack a 6.06-inch display – slightly smaller than the 6.2-inch screen found on the S21 – but we’ll have to wait until early 2022 to find out which (if any) of these rumours ring true.