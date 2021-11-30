Samsung Galaxy S22 camera and display specs leak again

Fresh information has emerged reaffirming the camera systems and screen sizes of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family is without doubt the next the biggest smartphone release on the immediate horizon, so when a reputable tipster like Ice Universe comes forward with the details on the camera offering, you’d better believe we’re going to take note – even if it merely serves to confirm previous rumours.

According to the leaker, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will pack the same triple-sensor camera system, and they tally with what we’ve already heard.

This will be led by an impressive-sounding 50MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Judging from the size (1/1.57-inch) of the sensor and its 1.0µm pixels, it seems likely to be the Samsung Isocell GN5, which Samsung unveiled in September.

At the time, Samsung hailed its “elevated autofocusing” capabilities, with a Dual Pixel Pro system providing near instant lock-on.

Backing this meaty main sensor up will be a 10MP 3x telephoto lens with a 1/3.24-inch sensor and an f/2.4 aperture. There’ll also be a 12MP ultra-wide with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. Selfie duty is handled by a humble 10MP 1/3.24-inch sensor.

Another interesting tidbit to take from this latest tip is the claim that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will go with a 6.55-inch screen. That’s actually a drop from the Samsung Galaxy S21 (6.2-inches) and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (6.7-inches) respectively.

Again, the broad strokes of this latest spec leak were seen before. But the mere repetition serves to confirm that this is what we’ll be seeing from the Samsung Galaxy S22 range come early 2022.