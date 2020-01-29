Samsung’s best Galaxy Tab gets 5G and beats iPad Pro to punch

Samsung has announced its – and indeed the world’s – first 5G-enabled tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. The new release adds next-gen mobile speeds to the existing flagship slate in the range.

The announcement was made in South Korea, where the tablet will go on sale tomorrow for KRW 999,900 (around $850/£650). That’ll seemingly be exclusive for the time being, because there’s been no word on an international launch at present. Those buying the tablet in Samsung’s homeland within the next few weeks will also get a free Samsung Book Cover keyboard.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G boasts Qualcomm’s X50 5G model, but is otherwise identical to its 4G and Wi-Fi counterpart. It offers the same Snapdragon 855 processor as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung is also including the same 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, which helped it become the “best high-end Android tablet” in our opinion. The Android Central report also cites Dolby Atmos speakers, but that would be a surprise given the original Galaxy Tab S6 advertises speakers tuned by AKG.

In affording the Galaxy Tab S6 four out of a possible five stars, we praised the 14-hour battery life and the incorporation of the S Pen as well as the impressive media capabilities.

Our reviewer Andrew Williams wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet. That sounds a grand statement until you realise hardly anyone makes them anymore – all of Amazon’s are budget buys and its biggest rival is Samsung’s own Galaxy Tab S5e.”

As close as you can get to an iPad Pro on the Android side of the fence, the refresh actually gives Samsung a rare leg up on Apple in the tablet realm. Apple may remedy that this year with the launch of new iPad Pro models, but as we’ve already seen, Apple isn’t as pre-occupied in being the first to 5G.

