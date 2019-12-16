The 4K Pixelbook Go is now available in the US

Google already made the most powerful Chromebook around, but now the company has upped its game. The 4K Pixelbook Go – long marked as “coming soon” – has finally gone on sale in the United States for $1399.

A bit of a kick in the teeth for those of us in the UK, which won’t receive any version of the Pixelbook Go until January, but it should at least mean that there’s not too long to wait between versions. The £1329 4K version still has “coming soon” next to its name on the UK store, while all the others have waiting lists.

But for Chromebook fans that want the best specs around, it should be worth the wait. Alongside the 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display, it’s the only Pixelbook Go to pack an Intel Core i7 processor and has the most built-in storage with a decent 256GB. The 16GB RAM should also keep everything ticking along nicely, although you’re out of luck if you want it in pink – if the US store is anything to go by, then it’ll only be available in black.

Despite these specs, £1329 is quite a big asking price for a Chromebook. The laptops are generally considered cheap and cheerful, and while it’s nice to have the option of a powerful version, many will look at the price tag and decide they’re better off getting a similarly specced Windows PC or MacBook. Though for those that really like the look of ChomeOS, the entry level model with a Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage will ship for a comparatively wallet-friendly £629.

The Pixelbook Go is due to arrive in the UK in January. Look out for our full review next year to help you decide whether you should part with your cash or look elsewhere.

