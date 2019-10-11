Leaks have emerged for a new ultra-portable Google-made Chromebook called the Pixelbook Go, with the device expected to be revealed at the upcoming Google hardware event.

A new 9to5Google report suggests the site has not only discovered leaks for the new portable Chromebook, but also managed to go hands on with the Pixelbook Go with photos to back up the claim.

Standout features and specs for the Pixelbook Go include a 4K 13.3-inch display, Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 (generation unspecified) processor options and up to 256GB storage.

Of course, there’s a slight chance the prototype 9to5Google received isn’t an accurate representation of the final Pixelbook Go, but it’s very likely this is the real deal.

Google Pixelbook Go release date – When will it come out?

The Pixelbook Go has no confirmed release date right now, but is expected to be revealed on 15 October at Google’s hardware event.

With reports of 9to5Google already having hands-on time with a unit, expect the Google laptop to be available very soon.

Google Pixelbook Go price – How much will it cost?

With no official confirmation from Google that the Pixelbook Go exists just yet, there’s no pricing information currently available.

The standard Pixelbook currently costs £999, so expect a figure around that region. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will be slightly cheaper this time round though.

Google Pixelbook Go specs – How powerful is it?

Specs have emerged from the 9to5Google hands-on review, detailing the processor, RAM and storage options as will as revealing additional features.

Display 13.3-inch touchscreen, Full HD / 4K Processor Intel Core m3 / i5 / i7 (Gen unspecified) RAM 8 / 16 GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Selfie camera 2MP, 1080p @ 60fps Ports 2x USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack Colours “Just Black” and “Not Pink”

It’s difficult to gauge how powerful this Google laptop is, with no distinction of what generation the Intel Core processors are. The reports at least suggest there will be m3, i5 and i7 configuration options, offering a variety of performance levels.

8GB and 16GB RAM options are also good news, as are the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage choices. These may not deviate from what’s already available with the standard Chromebook, but it’s still great news nevertheless, providing more premium components than what’s available with the majority of other Chromebooks.

One thing that is new for the Pixelbook range is the option of a 13.3-inch 4K display, with Google’s upcoming device looking to join an exclusive party of Chromebooks with an Ultra HD resolution.

Curiously, there seems to be a couple of big features missing, including a fingerprint sensor and Pixelbook Pen support.

Google Pixelbook Go design – How does it look?

The photos taken by 9to5Google show the Pixelbook Go to have a traditional clamshell design that won’t be able to fold up into a tablet.

It also looks to have a rubberised, textured bottom which reportedly makes the portable easier and more comfortable to hold.

On the top, the Chromebook features a matte finish, giving a premium look found with top-of-the-range laptops instead of the plastic found with cheap Chromebooks.

The Pixelbook Go is rumoured to be available in two colours: “Just Black” and “Not Pink”.

