The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro will have a supper swish premium-looking design, according to a fresh batch of leaked images.

According to the new images, both phones in the upcoming Honor 9X series will have pop-up selfie cameras, so there’s no intrusive notch in the screen. The bezels are also very slimline — a slight chin is visible at the bottom of the screen, but that aside the display seems to push right to the edge of the screen. Very few mid-range smartphones can offer this style, which looks very similar to the premium OnePlus 7 Pro flagship.

Related: Best Phones

In another distinctive design quirk, the images show one of the handsets in a deep purple shade that reflects light in the shape of the letter that gives the series its name. This is a similar design to that of the Honor View 20, which revealed flashy chevrons as the back panel caught the light.

The Honor 9X Pro will have have three rear camera sensors of the following resolutions: 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 8-megapixel according to XDA Developers. The standard version will have only two rear cameras, lacking the latter of these sensors.

Related: Best Camera Phones

Further measurements for the Honor 9X are as follows: 6.39-inch screen, dimensions of 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm, and a relatively substantial weight of 206g. The LCD display will have a Full HD+ resolution, while depending on the model the RAM varies from 4GB to 6GB to 8GB, and the storage ranges from 64GB to 128GB to 256GB. The selfie camera hidden in that little pop-up unit is slated to have a 16-megapixel resolution.

Related: Best Mid-Range Phones

The Honor 8X was one of our favourite phones of last year, scoring 4.5 stars out of a possible 5. Its enduring battery life, sharp screen, and very capable performance were all points of recommendation, although we were a little disappointed by the bloatware-addled EMUI software and the Micro-USB port where we would have hoped for USB-C. Let’s hope the next model in the series will address these concerns of ours.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More