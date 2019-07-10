Mid-range, affordable phones are getting better and better by the year, and it isn’t uncommon to see them sport high-end features like notchless displays and multi-sensor cameras. In many cases they look good too. One of our favourites at the moment is the Honor 8X, which we awarded 4.5/5 in our review. We’re expecting its successor, the Honor 9X, to launch later this month − and we’re very excited about it.

Read on for everything we know about the Honor 9X so far, including its release date, price and features.

Honor 9X release date

Honor CEO George Zhao has revealed that the Honor 9X will be unveiled on July 23. He posted a picture on Chinese social network Weibo in early July, confirming that the handset will launch at an event in Xi’an, China.

It will likely hit the market in either late July or early August, and we’re hopeful that − just like the Honor 8X that came before it − the 9X will be treated to an international release (ahem, the UK, ahem) a short while later.

That said, Honor’s international future is somewhat up in the air. Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei and, as such, it would be affected by the Huawei Android ban. However, at the time of publication, it isn’t clear if this ban will be upheld.

Honor 9X price

We haven’t seen any convincing price-related Honor 9X leaks yet, but we wouldn’t expect the handset to cost too much more than its excellent value for money predecessor.

The Honor 8X was priced at £229.99 at launch, and in our glowing review of the handset, we wrote: “The Honor 8X is a great-value phone that packs in great performance, a fantastic display and seriously impressive stamina for the money.”

Here’s hoping the 9X follows suit.

Honor 9X design and display

Honor has posted loads of pictures of the 9X’s packaging on Weibo, and through them the company has dropped a couple of hints at what the handset might look like.

The images all show a white box with Honor’s logo, and the model name ‘9X’ in a bright pink to blue gradient. The side of the box also features a gradient – this time a smooth light to dark blue.

The Honor 8X and Honor 9 came in a range of stunning themes, including a shade of blue that seems to match the one on the 9X box. It seems as though Honor could be stepping up its design by offering gradient colour options for the 9X.

Serial tipster Evan Blass has shared an apparent diagram of the 9X, which claims the handset will feature a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. If accurate, the 9X could be one of the first affordable phones to feature a completely notchless screen.

Blass’ image also shows dual rear cameras around the back, positioned at the top-left corner, and no fingerprint scanner on the back of the handset. Whether this means Honor has gotten rid of the fingerprint feature altogether (highly unlikely) or stuck it beneath the screen is unclear from the images.

Blass has also tweeted an apparent diagram of a handset he’s calling the ‘Honor 9X Pro’. If it’s a real thing − and Blass’ track excellent record suggests it is − we expect this handset will be a larger, more powerful version of the regular 9X.

The image he tweeted suggests it will look very similar to the standard 9X, but with some important differences. It looks like the 9X Pro will feature a headphone jack, while the 9X will miss out. The Pro model will also apparently feature triple rear cameras, rather than a pair of sensors.

Honor 9X specs and features

The Honor 9X will likely be the first Honor handset to feature the 7nm-based Kirin 810 chip that Huawei announced late last month, alongside its new mid-range Nova 5 line. The Kirin 810’s two ARM Cortex-A76 cores are designed to be more energy efficient.

The rumoured 9X Pro would be expected to feature the more powerful Kirin 980 chipset that features on the Huawei P30 Pro.

Beyond this, there isn’t a huge amount we currently know about the Honor 9X. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer for its launch.

