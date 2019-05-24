The OnePlus 5 and 5T have a Q for you, but it might take a while

When it comes to Android updates, OnePlus is a firm that tends to live up to its promises, albeit not in the most timely fashion.

In the same week the company began rolling out Android Pie for the OnePls 3 and 3T, the Chinese firm committed to bringing the next version of Android to the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones.

Yes, the 2017 phones will get the 2019 operating system, but it probably won’t be until 2020, judging by the firm’s recent announcement pertaining to the 2016 phones. Does that make sense?

In a post on the OnePlus Forums explaining changes to the Oxygen OS that’d bring OnePlus 7 features to the 5/5T/6/6T smartphones, the company assured that Android Q will be coming to the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

The post reads: “We have already released Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6/6T, available. For those wondering, rest assured: Android Q will also make its way to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Just remember, there are no ETAs.​”

The “no ETAs” portion of the quote tells owners of the 2017 phones not to hold their breath for a speedy roll out of Google’s as-yet-unnamed operating system. We’d suggest this time next year might be a good reference point.

Other Oxygen OS features coming to the OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T include the Fanatic Mode, which boosts the CPU performance while multiplayer gaming, the new Zen Mode feature which offers 20 minutes free of distractions, and the screen recorder feature.

“You can easily record that perfect game run and save your own record. Or rather use this feature to make a video tutorial and share your thoughts with others,” the company said. “Now, you can record with high quality, internal sound included, perfectly synchronized.​”

As well as all that, there’s a quick reply in landscape feature, which makes it easier to keep up with your correspondences which watching videos and playing games. There’s also a RAM boost feature according to your usage and a DC dimming feature, which adjusts screen brightness by changing the circuit power of the screen.