It’s the day OnePlus 3 and 3T owners have been waiting for – Pie day!

OnePlus is updating its long-in-the-tooth OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones to the latest Android Pie operating system.

Following a period in closed beta, OnePlus has lived up to its promise to bring the latest version of Oxygen OS, based on Android Pie, to the 2016 smartphones.

The devices, which originally launched on Android Lollipop had previously been bequeathed the Nougat and Oreo updates, but the update to Pie puts OnePlus ahead of the Android pack when it comes to rocking four major versions of Android during its lifetime.

Today’s staged rollout brings OnePlus 3 and 3T owners in line with the brand new OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, with legacy device owners getting the latest UI, featuring gesture navigation, expanded accent customisations and more.

The rollout will be staggered while OnePlus remains on the lookout for any bugs and flaws, but it should reach most of the community with a quickness. Here’s the official changelog from the OnePlus community forums:

System

Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

Do Not Disturb mode

You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode

New Gaming mode 3.0

Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications

Added notification for 3rd party calls Phone

Dialer now supports Google Duo Camera

Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience System

General bug fixes and improvements

“OnePlus is committed to giving users the best possible experience, consistently delivering software updates for two years after the launch of a device, and security updates for an additional year after that,” the company says.

While Pie is on the way to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners, this is likely to be the end of the road for the devices. Still, it’s a great sign for the company’s loyal user base their needs for Android updates are being met almost three years after the device goes on sale.