Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Wareable announces PULSE – the new home for in-depth features, deep dives and industry insights

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Trusted Reviews’ partner site Wareable has announced the arrival of PULSE – its new home for in-depth features, deep dives into the latest products and insights into industry trends.

The subscription-based platform aims to go beyond the headlines by providing access to wide-ranging content.
A free tier is available for those who want a distillation of the latest news, but premium subscribers can gain unparalleled access to the wearable industry.

PULSE will deliver weekly articles from elite tech journalists, exclusive interviews with industry titans and insightful podcasts and videos. An exclusive premium tier is also available for those who want direct access to the Wareable team, as well as member-only industry webinars and personalised product consultations.

Wareable co-founder and Editor-in-chief of PULSE James Stables said: “I spend hours every month having incredible conversations with those shaping the wearables industry. I’m really excited that we have the chance to bring that content to the PULSE audience, and create a community around the conversations in wearables, digital health and connected technology.”

pulse by wareable

PULSE isn’t just a platform for in-depth content. The goal is to forge a community that’s dedicated to the wearable space – one where enthusiasts can become insiders.

Chris Dicker, CEO of CANDR Media Group, said: “As the leading authority in the wearable tech space, Wareable’s expansion with PULSE was a natural next step in growing the brand’s footprint even further.

“This launch is not just about providing content; it’s a testament to Wareable’s ongoing industry expertise having been the voice of authority for 10 years. Through PULSE, we’re excited to enhance our engagement with our audience and continue to be at the forefront of wearable technology.”

You can subscribe to PULSE and get it delivered straight to your inbox here.

You might like…

TrustedReviews Limited Acquires Wareable Media Group

TrustedReviews Limited Acquires Wareable Media Group

Max Parker 6 months ago
Trusted Reviews Opens New Product Testing Centre in Florida, USA

Trusted Reviews Opens New Product Testing Centre in Florida, USA

Trusted Reviews 11 months ago
General Terms and Conditions

General Terms and Conditions

Trusted Reviews 1 year ago
Sustainability

Sustainability

Trusted Reviews 2 years ago
XGIMI Aura Projector Competition

XGIMI Aura Projector Competition

Trusted Reviews 2 years ago
Standard conditions of acceptance of advertisements, content production, event sponsorship, social and other marketing services (“Conditions”)

Standard conditions of acceptance of advertisements, content production, event sponsorship, social and other marketing services (“Conditions”)

Trusted Reviews 2 years ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words