Wareable announces PULSE – the new home for in-depth features, deep dives and industry insights

Trusted Reviews’ partner site Wareable has announced the arrival of PULSE – its new home for in-depth features, deep dives into the latest products and insights into industry trends.

The subscription-based platform aims to go beyond the headlines by providing access to wide-ranging content.

A free tier is available for those who want a distillation of the latest news, but premium subscribers can gain unparalleled access to the wearable industry.

PULSE will deliver weekly articles from elite tech journalists, exclusive interviews with industry titans and insightful podcasts and videos. An exclusive premium tier is also available for those who want direct access to the Wareable team, as well as member-only industry webinars and personalised product consultations.

Wareable co-founder and Editor-in-chief of PULSE James Stables said: “I spend hours every month having incredible conversations with those shaping the wearables industry. I’m really excited that we have the chance to bring that content to the PULSE audience, and create a community around the conversations in wearables, digital health and connected technology.”

PULSE isn’t just a platform for in-depth content. The goal is to forge a community that’s dedicated to the wearable space – one where enthusiasts can become insiders.

Chris Dicker, CEO of CANDR Media Group, said: “As the leading authority in the wearable tech space, Wareable’s expansion with PULSE was a natural next step in growing the brand’s footprint even further.

“This launch is not just about providing content; it’s a testament to Wareable’s ongoing industry expertise having been the voice of authority for 10 years. Through PULSE, we’re excited to enhance our engagement with our audience and continue to be at the forefront of wearable technology.”

