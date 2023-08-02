TrustedReviews Limited Acquires Wareable Media Group

TrustedReviews Limited, a leading authority in technology reviews, has announced the exciting acquisition of Wearable Media Group, consisting of www.Wareable.com, www.The-Ambient.com, and www.GetSweatGo.com.

The strategic acquisition combines the knowledge and expertise of these two media groups, and promises a superior offering for consumers and audiences worldwide. Through this acquisition, consumers can expect an unrivalled source of reviews, comparisons, and expert insights on a vast array of tech products.

Trusted Reviews’ reputation for thorough and unbiased reviews, paired with Wareable Media Group’s expertise in the wearables and smart home markets, will empower consumers to make confident and informed decisions for their next tech purchase.

Trusted Reviews’ Managing Director, Chris Dicker said: “I am elated to confirm our acquisition of Wareable Media Group. The team’s vast expertise in wearables and smart home technologies perfectly complements our own, enhancing our commitment to provide the most reliable, detailed, and comprehensive tech reviews to our global audience.

“We are confident that this acquisition will enable us to deliver a superior experience to our audiences, equipping them with the very best insights and advice. As we venture into this new era, we look forward to delivering the highest standards of reviews, grounded in the trusted expertise that has always defined us.”

James Stables and Paul Lamkin started Wareable in 2014, before the first Apple Watch was launched, and when Fitbits still clipped onto your belt. Fast forward to 2023, and the wearables market has exploded, and Wareable has been the voice of authority for all things smartwatches, running tech, and fitness and health tracking for nearly a decade.

The pair also rode the wave of another rapidly evolving smart home category, and The-Ambient.com, which launched in 2018, offers industry-leading smart home coverage, and formed the backbone of Wareable Media Group.

Co-founder Paul Lamkin said: “We are tremendously excited to be joining the Trusted Reviews family. Like the Wareable Media Group, Trusted Reviews has a reputation for providing comprehensive, expert reviews and analysis. The team has huge amounts of experience and expertise that we can’t wait to tap into”

The acquisition will fuel innovation and growth, as both brands pool their resources to explore new opportunities within the tech industry. Together, TrustedReviewsLimited and Wareable Media Group will continue to raise the bar for product testing and engaging millions of readers worldwide.

About Trusted Reviews:

Trusted Reviews is a renowned tech review website committed to providing in-depth, unbiased, and expert assessments of the latest gadgets and consumer electronics. With a dedicated team of experienced writers, Trusted Reviews has earned a reputation as a go-to destination for tech enthusiasts seeking reliable information and recommendations.

About Wareable.com:

Wareable.com is a leading website that has gained industry recognition and reputation for its specialised focus on wearables, particularly smartwatches and fitness trackers. With comprehensive reviews and insightful content, Wearable.com has been a trusted resource for consumers interested in the latest developments in wearable technology.

About The-Ambient.com

Launched in 2018, The-Ambient.com is the first and last word in the smart home. Dedicated to demystifying this new world of connected home technology, The Ambient tests and reviews the best gear on the market, explaining how to get your smart home up and running, and enable you to get the most from it.

About GetSweatGo.com

Get Sweat go was founded because of a love for fitness – but an even greater love of trying new experiences. It features comprehensive buyers guides from experts, fitness advice from personal trainers and inspiring ideas for expanding your fitness horizons, from exciting local races to conquering some of the world’s most exciting physical challenges.