After 2020’s Pixel Buds true wireless, Google is back in the fray with what we now believe is called the Google Pixels Buds A.

Despite a few leaks (by Google themselves no less), there’s not a lot of information out there about these third-gen earbuds. They are likely to launch very soon and will certainly feature Google smarts, but what else will they have? Here’s everything we know about the Pixel Buds 3 or Pixel Buds A-Series.

How much will the Google Pixel Buds A cost?

This is still something of an unknown, but of course that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some idle speculation.

The original – and not massively well-liked Pixel Buds – were priced at £159. The Pixel Buds 2 went on sale in 2020 – a pair we liked more than the previous model – and they were priced at £179.

So where does that leave the Pixel Buds 3? Could they be cheaper, more expensive or have the same price? Given the ‘A’ designation usually denotes a cheaper version in Google parlance, we could be seeing prices that challenge the Amazon Echo Buds, which would be around £130 / $130.

When will the Pixel Buds 3 be released?

All eyes are pointing towards Google’s I/O May event for an official announcement. Google leaked the name of the true wireless in a now deleted tweet from their @Android account that mentioned the “Pixel Buds A have arrived”. Looks like someone put the wrong date when they scheduled that tweet.

That follows on from an accidental email push sent out to Google Nest owners in April that provided the first look of the earbuds, as reported by 9to5google.

Given we’ve already seen FCC listings for the wireless earbuds back in March, that’s a sure-fire indicator that the Pixel Buds A will be here sooner rather than later.

What will the Pixel Buds A look like?

Given the inadvertent reveal in the Google Nest email, we know the Pixel Buds 3 will be coming in at least a couple new flavours. Alongside an all white version, the Pixel Buds A-Series will arrive in a green that’s darker than the ‘Quite Mint’ version currently offered.

In terms of the overall design, the leaked images suggest they Pixel Buds A will stay on the same course as the Pixel Buds 2. So that’s a pebble-shaped charging case with a USB-C connection at the bottom and LED battery indicators on the front. The earbuds have a more traditional earbud look (as opposed to the standard AirPods), with wing-tips to keep them in. We expect the touch controls will be retained given how effectively they were deployed on the previous model.

What features will the Pixel Buds A-Series have?

Given none of the Pixel Buds carry noise cancellation, we’d expect the new Pixel Buds to again omit that feature, especially if they are cheaper than previous models.

The leaked tweet would seem to confirm that the new Pixel Buds will feature updated Bluetooth Fast Pair functionality for quick connection to a compatible mobile device.

We imagine battery life would be about the same, which is currently an okay five hours, and wireless charging support will be included to. Given the Pixel Buds 2 had an IPX4 resistance, it’d be odd if the Pixel Buds A-Series didn’t have that too.

You can bet your bottom dollar that this new earbud will have a heavy focus on Google integration with Google Assistant driving the user’s interaction with the earbuds.

And that is that with regards to information about the Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless. We’re sure they’ll be more information revealed about the earbuds when Google’s I/O event takes place