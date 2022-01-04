How to watch the Sony CES press conference

Here’s what you should be expecting from the Sony CES press conference and how you can tune in from the comfort of your own home.

After the all-digital affair of 2021, CES returns to a semblance of normalcy with actual people returning to Las Vegas. The event will last from January 5th to 7th.

As usual, Sony is hosting a press conference, which you can watch from the comfort of your sofa at home. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Sony CES press conference.

When is the Sony CES press conference?

Sony will be hosting its press conference at its show booth on January 4th at 5pm PST, which is the local time in Las Vegas. However, if you’re looking to tune in from the UK, it starts at 1am on 5th January.

We’ve listed the different start times for the Sony event just below, so you can mark your calendar in time.

UK: 1am (5th January)

US West Coast: 5pm (4th January)

US East Coast: 8pm (4th January)

Europe: 2am (5th January)

Where can I watch the Sony CES 2022 press conference?

As previously stated, you can watch the press conference in person, if you’re lucky enough to be starting your year off in Vegas.

However, for anyone wanting to watch along from home, you can check out Sony’s dedicated CES 2022 webpage, which will go live closer to the start of the event.

You can also check out the event on the dedicated CES YouTube page, as well as all the other press conferences that will take place over the next few days.

You can also check out the official trailer for CES 2022 just below:

What will Sony be announcing at CES?

Sony hasn’t given much away about what it will be announcing this year, however, a recent tweet from the Sony UK Twitter account suggests that the company will be unveiling a new range of Bravia XR TVs.