 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Sony State of Play: New PS5 games coming tonight

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is hosting another State of Play live stream this evening, promising updates on forthcoming PS5 and PS4 games. Here’s how to watch the State of Play.

This month, Sony is looking at some third-party announcements and updates in a truncated show that’ll focus on new reveals and previously announced games.

The company isn’t revealing any more in the preview blog post, other than to say the event will last around 20 minutes in total.

How to watch State of Play

The State of Play live stream starts at the usual time of 10:00pm UK time (which is 3:00pm PST in the United States) and there are a few ways to watch. The event will be live on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

However, you can also watch right here below.

What to expect from State of Play

Sony isn’t confirming much at the moment. We do know we’ll get the first “in-depth look” at Little Devil Inside, an indie action adventure game.

Elsewhere, it’s possible we’ll get a look at Final Fantasy 16. Another Square Enix game set for 2020, Forspoken, could also get an airing here. Other third-party updates on Ghostwire: Tokyo could be along for the ride.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 8 months ago
Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Jade King 8 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

Jade King 1 year ago

Given Sony’s last State of Play brought a wealth of information on its in-house titles, like God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 4 and Marvel’s Spider-Man, we wouldn’t expect any updates on those tonight.

This is likely to be Sony’s last pitch to gamers before the end of the year. While PS5 consoles remain really, really, REALLY hard to come by, we’re hoping the company is keeping something in reserve to ensure the millions of gamers still seeking a PS5 can have one nestling under the tree on December 24.

What are you hoping for from State of Play tonight? Let us know @trustedrteviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.