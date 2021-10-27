How to watch Sony State of Play: New PS5 games coming tonight

Sony is hosting another State of Play live stream this evening, promising updates on forthcoming PS5 and PS4 games. Here’s how to watch the State of Play.

This month, Sony is looking at some third-party announcements and updates in a truncated show that’ll focus on new reveals and previously announced games.

The company isn’t revealing any more in the preview blog post, other than to say the event will last around 20 minutes in total.

How to watch State of Play

The State of Play live stream starts at the usual time of 10:00pm UK time (which is 3:00pm PST in the United States) and there are a few ways to watch. The event will be live on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

However, you can also watch right here below.

What to expect from State of Play

Sony isn’t confirming much at the moment. We do know we’ll get the first “in-depth look” at Little Devil Inside, an indie action adventure game.

Elsewhere, it’s possible we’ll get a look at Final Fantasy 16. Another Square Enix game set for 2020, Forspoken, could also get an airing here. Other third-party updates on Ghostwire: Tokyo could be along for the ride.

Given Sony’s last State of Play brought a wealth of information on its in-house titles, like God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 4 and Marvel’s Spider-Man, we wouldn’t expect any updates on those tonight.

This is likely to be Sony’s last pitch to gamers before the end of the year. While PS5 consoles remain really, really, REALLY hard to come by, we’re hoping the company is keeping something in reserve to ensure the millions of gamers still seeking a PS5 can have one nestling under the tree on December 24.

What are you hoping for from State of Play tonight? Let us know @trustedrteviews on Twitter.