How to watch PDC World Darts Final: Wright vs Smith live stream information here

How to watch the PDC World Darts Final: It’s Peter Wright vs Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace in London. Here’s how to watch the arrows final live on TV and online

The first major sporting title of the year will be decided tonight when 2020 champion Peter Wright takes on world number 9 Michael Smith in the PDC World Championship of Darts 2022 final.

Wright overcame fellow Scot Gary Anderson in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday night, while Michael Smith had a more comfortable ride against James Wade earlier in the evening. However, Smith had to overcome the might of Welsh duo Johnny Clayton and defending champion Gerwyn Price earlier in the tournament.

Smith has lost all seven major television finals he has played in, but looks ready to take the next step and take the world crown, even with Peter Wright breaking the world record for 180s in a televised game, during his semi-final win over Anderson on Sunday night.

Both players will fancy their chances of taking the title and it promises to be stupendously exciting final between two of the modern greats of the game. It’s a first to seven sets encounter and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this all go all the way.

You can even enjoy it on that best TV you got for Christmas.

World Darts Final: Wright vs Smith start time

The first arrow is likely to slung at about 8:30pm UK time on Monday 4 January, but the coverage of the final begins on television at 8:00pm. As always, the Alexandra Palace in London will play host to the showpiece event in the darting calendar and the first big sporting final of 2022.

How to watch the World Darts Final

Sky Sports is the place to be for the titanic tungsten showdown on Monday night. Coverage starts at 8:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Unfortunately, you will need a Sky pass or subscription of some kind.

If you don’t currently have an active Sky Sports subscription, you can sign-up for the Now streaming service and buy a Sky Sports Pass for a day, week or month. Prices start at just £9.99 for a day pass and you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels, watch on your TV, mobile or desktop, connect up to 6 devices, stream across 3 devices at once when you upgrade to Boost.

