How to watch Man City vs Leeds in the Premier League – live stream details here

How to watch Man City vs Leeds United. There’s a full fixture list in the Premier League during midweek and you can watch them all, starting with Man City vs Leeds. Here’s how to watch it.

One of our favourite things about the Christmas season is the busy festive football schedule. All of the Premier League teams are back in action across three days. As a rare treat, all ten games (nine since the United/Brentford game was called off) are live on television, enabling viewers to choose from a few games every night.

Top of the table Man City entertain Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, seeking to add to their lead before Liverpool and Chelsea play their games on Thursday.

City have been patchy (perhaps even unconvincing) at home this season and Marco Bielsa’s team are likely to give as good as they get when they journey down the M62 for tonight’s mouthwatering fixture. Leeds haven’t quite mustered the impressive results from last season, but performances haven’t been far short. We’re sniffing a potential upset here.

Here’s how to watch the Man City vs Leeds tonight

Man City vs Leeds United kick-off time

Man City vs Leeds United kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday December 14. You’ll be watching this “War of the Roses” clash from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

So, this week BT has the rights to cover the entire Premier League matchday. That’s 9 games in three days. Coverage for Man City vs Leeds United starts at 7:00pm on BT Sport 1. However, you can also watch Norwich City vs Aston Villa, but that airs on BT Sport 2 from 7:15.

The bad news? You’ll need a paid BT Sport subscription. The good news? There are plenty of flexible subscription options, some of which you can see below.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the live sports.