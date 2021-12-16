How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Is the Premier League game going ahead?

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Premier League? It’s 2nd vs 19th as Newcastle travel to Anfield to play Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game live and online

The Premier League once again appears to be in peril. We’re not sure whether to worry about everyone travelling to full capacity stadiums, or just enjoy it while we can. Four games have been postponed this week due to Covid breakouts at clubs and more are likely to follow. A suspension of the league or games going back behind closed doors seems depressingly on the cards.

At the time of writing, Newcastle’s visit to play high-flying Liverpool at Anfield is going ahead and it’ll be a great game to enjoy if you’ve just picked up one of the Best TVs for 2021 after Black Friday.

The Reds are seeking a sixth straight win, while Newcastle are eyeing only a second triumph of a disastrous campaign thus far. They sit 19th with only 10 points from 16 games. Recovering from such a start is rare, historically, but the Saudi cash influx means cash reinforcements are probably less than a month away.

Liverpool fans are expecting a big win at home as they seek to bring the gap to Manchester City down to just one point in what promises to be a nip-and-tuck three horse title race.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight.

Liverpool vs Newcastle kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United game kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday December 16. The action comes live from the famous Anfield stadium in Liverpool, where these two sides have fought out historic clashes over the last quarter century. What price a 4-3 tonight?

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle and Chelsea vs Everton

BT is the venue for tonight’s two remaining fixtures, as Leicester vs Tottenham has now been postponed. Liverpool vs Newcastle is on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate with coverage commencing at 7pm. Tonight’s over surviving fixture, Chelsea vs Everton, is on BT Sport 2 and its coverage starts at 7:15 UK time.

The bad news? You’ll need a paid BT Sport subscription. The good news? There are plenty of flexible subscription options, some of which you can see below.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the live sports.