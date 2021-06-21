How to watch Finland vs Belgium at Euro 2020 live online

How to watch Finland vs Belgium: The Group B decider on Monday night has major qualification ramifications. Here’s how to watch Finland vs Belgium online for free.

Few had Finland down as qualifiers from a group containing Denmark, Russia and tonight’s opponents Belgium. However, that all changed when the Fins earned a shock 1-0 win over their Scandinavian neighbours in the opening game.

Of course, how much that had to do with the Christian Eriksen situation remains to be seen, and Finland narrowly lost their second game to Russia last week. A point against the Belgians should be enough to secure a place in the last 16 for the Finns.

Belgium are already through after two wins against Russia and Denmark, and only need a point to top the group and cement their status among the pre-tournament favourites. They may, however, choose to rest some players for tonight’s game to keep them fresh for this weekend’s last 16 games.

It is still possible for any of the four teams to qualify from the group, so the Finns will be keeping one eye on the Russia vs Denmark game taking place at the same time

Finland vs Belgium kick-off time

Finland vs Belgium kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday June 21. The game will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.

How to watch Wales vs Italy live on TV and online

BBC One is covering the final Group B games on Monday night. Finland vs Belgium coverage begins at 7:30 UK time with half an hour of build up. BBC Two is showing Denmark vs Russia, which takes place simultaneously. The game will be available in 4K HDR on the BBC iPlayer too. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.