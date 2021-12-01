How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League: The Merseyside derby is on Amazon Prime tonight. Here’s how to stream Liverpool vs Everton.

In one of the most-played fixtures in the history of English football, Everton host Liverpool in the 234th Merseyside derby.

This one’s got a little extra spice (as if it needed any), thanks to the presence of Rafa Benitez in the Everton dugout of course. The Spaniard, of course, remains a hero to Liverpool fans after guiding them to Champions League glory in 2005.

However, Benitez’ impact across Stanley Park has been hampered thus far by a string of injuries to key players like England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Blues have only picked up two points in their last seven games and lie 14th in the Premier League ahead of tonight’s game.

Liverpool have bounced back perfectly from defeat at West Ham in early November with back-to-back 4-0 wins against Arsenal and Southampton in the Premier League. The Reds look to be coming into form just at the right time and sit just two points behind early pacesetters Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to put last year’s visit to Goodison – during which Virgil van Dijk and Thiago suffered serious injuries at the hands of over-zealous tackling from the home side – when a controversial late VAR call denied the Reds victory.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:15pm UK time on Wednesday December 1. The Blues have home advantage for this one in what is likely to be one of the last Merseyside derbies to be played at Goodison Park, with Everton currently building a new stadium in the Liverpool docklands.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for the Merseyside derby tonight. Amazon has the rights to a couple of rounds of fixtures over the festive season, so you’ll be able to catch all of the midweek games on Prime Video. Naturally, though, the Merseyside derby is the pick of the bunch

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

