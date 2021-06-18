How to watch England vs Scotland live for free – stream the Euro 2020 clash online

How to watch England vs Scotland live tonight: Enjoy full coverage of England vs Scotland from Wembley live, on TV and online, for free..

The Battle of Britain is finally upon us. The most anticipated game of the tournament, so far, as far as most football fans on these shores are concerned. Both nations will come to a standstill as England host Scotland in Group D on Friday evening.

England are looking to build on a solid start last weekend, while Scotland played well in defeat to the Czech Republic. The Tartan Army visit Wembley desperate for a win, as they seek to avenge England’s famous win at the same stage of Euro ’96 25 years-ago.

The hosts are heavy favourites though with Gareth Southgate likely to keep faith with the vast majority of the XI who convincingly beat Croatia 1-0 last Sunday.

Scotland will be banking on influential full back Kieran Tierney proving his fitness, while we also expect Che Adams to start the game in attack. Defeat wouldn’t quite be curtains for the Scots, because one win in their final game could still be enough to get them through as a 3rd place team.

England vs Scotland kick-off time

England vs Scotland in Group D will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday June 19, and will kick off at 8pm UK time.

How to watch England vs Scotland live online

ITV has the rights to the Battle of Britain and England vs Scotland coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the ITV Hub website and mobile apps. Unfortunately there’s no 4K coverage from the ITV, but at least you don’t have to look at Gary Neville in additional detail. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.