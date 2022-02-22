How to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the Champions League live and online

How to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the Champions League: The reigning European champions Chelsea enter the knockout stages against the French champions Lille. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Lille OSC

Chelsea begin the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League with a tie against the reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille OSC.

Lille shocked French football last season by pipping powerhouse PSG to the title – their first in a decade – but have been enduring a poor season as defending champions. They current sit 11th in Ligue 1, having lost manager Christophe Galtier to rivals Nice.

While Chelsea haven’t had a great time of it in the Premier League, in recent weeks, they just won the World Club Cup and they remain among the favourites in Europe under Thomas Tuchel’s shrewd leadership.

With Liverpool awaiting in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, the Blues will be looking for a morale boosting victory and Romelu Lukaku will be looking to muster more than the 7 touches he got in 90 minutes at the weekend.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Lille

Chelsea vs Lille kick-off time

Chelsea vs Lille will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday February 22. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in West London. Elsewhere tonight, Villareal will host Juventus in the other last 16 tie. That also kicks off at 8pm.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.13 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.13/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

How to watch Chelsea vs Lille

BT Sport is the place to be for Chelsea vs Lille tonight, as usual for Champions League games in the UK. There are plenty of subscription options, some of which you can see below.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. If you’re hoping to watch Villareal vs Juventus, you’ll find that game on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.