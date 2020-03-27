How to use Zoom − with or without the app

Zoom has seen a massive uptick in usage since people switched to working from home. It’s an easy-to-use free video conferencing tool that requires the smallest amount of tech-savvy to operate. Crucially, you can also use it without downloading anything to your computer, which is useful if your work laptop has some serious restrictions in place.

We’ve pulled together an easy how-to-use guide below, and thrown in some extra tricks and tips at the end for good measure.

As a side-note, the software is free for 40 minutes on group calls, but you can schedule as many meetings as you like. If you need to make longer calls, or if you need something that can host more than 100 people, you might need to fork out for one of the payment plans.

How to start a Zoom meeting

The Zoom app is very easy to use, so if you’re not averse to downloading it, we recommend doing that. You’ll also need to sign up with an account if you plan on hosting meetings. Once that’s done, open the app on your phone or laptop and simply click ‘New Meeting’ to start a call.

But if you’re trying to avoid downloading the app, there is a way to start your call from your web browser. You still need to sign up for an account, but after that, you should be able to click ‘Host a Meeting’ at the top of the Zoom website homepage.

From here, you’ll need to select if you want to start your call with or without video, then you’ll find yourself on the meeting launch page. This is where it gets a bit fiddly.

There’s an annoying pop-up box that will prompt you to either download or launch the Zoom app. You have to click cancel on this if you want to avoid downloads, after which you’ll see a small line of text appear that reads: “If you cannot download or run the application, start from your browser.”

Click on the highlighted blue text (shown below in a screengrab), and you should be able to launch your call via the web.

We actually had to click cancel a couple of times to make this text appear, so if you can’t see it try hitting “click here to launch the meeting” again then cancelling that pesky pop-up box.

How to invite someone to a Zoom meeting

Unless you plan on yelling at yourself for a full 40 minutes, you’ll probably want some other participants in your conference. To add people once you’re in a call, hit the invite button at the bottom of the window. You’ll then be prompted to invite people by email, instant message or phone.

Email invites are the most useful of the three. Clicking on this option and then going through the (very easy) steps will lead you to an auto-generated email that you can send out to anyone, which contains a URL for your live call along with the meeting ID information.

Alternately, if you want to skip the above and get a direct link to your meeting, click that invite button when you’re in a live call, and you should see a ‘copy URL’ button. Hitting this will save the URL details to your clipboard.

How to schedule a Zoom meeting

Scheduling is a little easier in the dedicated Zoom app. If you have this downloaded, just start it up and hit ‘Schedule.’ It will then prompt you to put in various details (date, duration, recurrence, etc.) Fill these out and hit Schedule again, which will take you to an auto-generated email invite that you can send out.

But you can still schedule meetings without downloading anything.

In your browser, head to your profile in the top right corner of the Zoom home page and open up the meetings section. Next, navigate to the schedule tab, then enter all the relevant details for your next meeting. When you’re finished, hit the Schedule button to confirm and you’ll see a meeting link and ID generated.

When you want to start this meeting, head back to the meetings section to launch it.

How to join a Zoom meeting

If you’re joining a Zoom meeting rather than hosting one, then you’ll need to grab the details from the host. As outlined above, they can either email these to you or copy and paste the meeting URL across in a message.

Alternately, they should also be able to find a unique meeting ID for the video chat. If it’s a scheduled meeting, they can find this by looking at their Zoom calendar of upcoming calls, which is displayed when they either launch the app or navigate to the Meetings section of their Zoom profile.

If they need to grab the details from a live call, the ID will appear on the top of their video – ask them to ping this over to you. You can then punch this in to access the call via the ‘join meeting’ section on the Zoom app or website.

Again, it’s a little trickier to access meetings by your browser, but it is possible.

Head to zoom.us, click join a meeting and enter the details your host has given you. You’ll need to click ‘cancel’ a couple of times on the pop-up box that invites you to install Zoom, but after doing this, you’ll see the little line of text that reads: “If you cannot download or run the application, start from your browser.” Hit this to launch the meeting.

How to annotate on Zoom

If you’re working on a big visual project and struggling to get something across verbally, you can always share an image that you can scribble on together. To do this, you’ll need to be in ‘share screen’ mode, which the host can find highlighted in green at the bottom of your screen.

Next, you just need to hover over the top of your screen, and the annotate button should appear, allowing you all to easily highlight your boss’s blatant mistakes.

How to record a Zoom meeting

If someone can’t be bothered to attend the meeting, you can always record the session and ping it over to them later. Zoom subscribers can save their videos directly into a Zoom-dedicated cloud, but freeloaders will have to save it elsewhere.

To tape a session, you can hit the big record button at the bottom of the screen. The video will auto-save into a new Zoom folder on your gadget, but if you want to change the save location, you can do so by navigating to the settings page.

