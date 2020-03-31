How to delete a Houseparty account on Android, iPhone and Mac

Houseparty is currently feeling the heat of a security scandal. If you’re concerned, here’s how to delete your Houseparty account − be warned though, the process is much easier on an iPhone than Android or Mac.

But first, some background on the scandal. Some users have claimed that downloading the app has coincided with their accounts on other services, such as Spotify and Netflix, falling prey to hackers. Houseparty has denied any connection.

“All Houseparty accounts are safe − the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites,” the company has said, and has gone as far as calling the whole affair “a paid commercial smear campaign”.

How to delete Houseparty account on iPhone

If you’re an iPhone user, you can delete your Houseparty account easily.

Simply tap the smiley face icon in the top-left corner of the main screen, then hit the Settings button, Privacy, and Delete Account.

You’ll have to enter your password and confirm that you do want to proceed with account deletion – but that’s it.

How to delete Houseparty account on Android

Unfortunately, the same method doesn’t exist to Android users. In fact, the process is much more fiddly.

To delete a Houseparty account on Android, you have to email Houseparty − at hello@houseparty.com − with your request.

That the process for Android users is so much less convenient than it is for iPhone users is bizarre, and likely to raise some users’ ire even further.

We’d recommend being as clear as possible when composing your email.

A subject line along the lines of “Houseparty account deletion request” would be a good start, and include your name, Houseparty username and email address − but not your password − in the body of your email.

How to delete Houseparty account on Mac

Apple fans, before you celebrate getting one over Android users, the Houseparty deletion process on Mac is the same as it is on Android.

To delete a Houseparty account on Mac, you have to email Houseparty − at hello@houseparty.com − with your request.

As explained above, be as clear as possible with your account details, but do not hand over your password.

