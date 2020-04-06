How to use Quibi: Tips for the new short-form streaming app

Quibi is the latest platform looking to take a bite out of the growing streaming industry. It offers short-form content from a wide variety of genres, all of which comes in at 10 minutes or less.

We’ve taken a look at some of the platform’s basics, complete with pitfalls and easy wins, to help you get to grips with Quibi. Here are our top tips.

Flip your phone around a few times

Everything on Quibi has been shot and edited in such a way that, while watching on your phone, you can flip around from portrait to landscape and not lose out.

Sure, you’ll see slightly more if you watch in landscape, but rather than portrait mode just cutting the screen down to size as it does on some other platforms and channels, Quibi stays full screen and focuses in on the important part of any given shot.

The resulting effect feels like you have a choice of ways to watch each piece of content. Things only change slightly but it’s an attention to detail that means Quibi is tremendously well-suited to mobile viewing, at least on a technical level.

Downloading episodes is really simple

Simply tap and hold the title you’re interested in and hit ‘Download’. While it’s not a major concern at the moment with so many people stuck at home, this is a great way to save your mobile data.

The episodes’ short run-times mean they’re really quick to download too, so you won’t be waiting around. Download an episode or two using your broadband and then take them out with your for your daily walk or commute.

Don’t expect localised content

Right now, the content available on Quibi is very, very US-centric. Viewers based in the UK, Europe and elsewhere might recognise some faces, but the shows and stories on offer are unashamedly American, for now.

If Quibi is a success, we expect to see the platform branch out later in its lifespan. We saw this with Netflix, which now offers much more specialised content – both culturally and in terms of dubbing and subtitling – in each region it serves.

Fall down the ‘Memory Hole’

It’s a little hidden away, not appearing on Quibi’s polished homepage, but navigate a few menus, find the dedicated comedy section and you’ll be able to venture into the imaginatively named ‘Memory Hole’. You will then receive the following warning…

“Warning, you are about to enter the Memory Hole, a region of pop culture history so painful that no light can escape it.”

Again, this is very US-centric content, so don’t expect to see your favourite British shows referenced here.

It’s still funny though, as Canadian actor Will Arnett, goes “rummaging bear-paw through the trash can of history”. He uncovers some pretty cringeworthy stuff, including American football teams attempting to rap and a thoroughly amusing insight into “Canada’s answer to Lassie” – a TV show called The Littlest Hobo.

Set a reminder for the end of your free trial

As cynical as it might sound, it’s worth making a note of when that free trial ends. 90 days is definitely long enough to figure out if you like Quibi or not. It’s also enough time to take in a wide variety of the platform’s shorts, especially given their short run-times.

At launch, some of Quibi’s content could pretty easily be replaced with YouTube videos. For example all of the feels is just an emotive puppy video and Daily Chill offers a narrated walk along a beach.

This isn’t likely to be the content that makes people fork our for a subscription, but some of the shows with big-name stars and high production values might do more to float your proverbial boat.

Related: How to cancel Disney Plus before your free trial ends

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…