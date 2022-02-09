How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Where to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra: If you want to get your hands on Samsung’s latest super premium handset then here’s everything you need to know.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra made plenty of waves went it first launched, being an absolute powerhouse of a smartphone with such a robust array of cameras that it became the handset to beat in the Android space. With the curtain pulled back on the Galaxy S22 Ultra however, we fully anticipate this newer flagship to take over the mantle from its predecessor.

Being one of the first people out there to have a top-tier smartphone is always going to be an appealing prospect, so if you’ve made up your mind that you want to be among the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s first adopters then we’ve collated all the places that you can currently preorder the device.

Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

With a starting price of £1149, the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t come cheap, but luckily for anyone looking to preorder there are a few deals available to soften the blow. To see which retailers have what deals, keep on readng through the entries below.

Samsung

Just like with the standard Galaxy S22, Samsung is offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro alongside a full year’s subscription to Disney Plus at no extra cost when you pick up the Ultra. As an added bonus, you can get up to £570 off the S22 Ultra when you trade in an eligible device.

Vodafone

Vodafone is among the first of the big networks to have an active preorder page for the Galaxy S22 Ultra – handy if you’re an existing Vodafone customer who’s looking to upgrade. Vodafone’s tarriffs come with the same Galaxy Buds Pro and Disney Plus freebies, and the network’s top pick offers 25GB of data with a fairly low upfront cost of just £49 upfront and then £51 a month.

Three

Three is usually known for its high data contracts and its offering on the Galaxy S22 Ultra keep that theme going. For its unlimited data contract, Three is throwing in a half price deal for the first six months where you only pay £38 a month during that period and £79 upfront, jumping back up to £76 in the seventh month. It might be a tad expensive for everyone’s tastes, but if you use data like there’s no tomorrow then it might be one to consder.