Chromebooks have been around for some time now, and they offer a whole range of benefits – from strong battery life to frequent updates. However, having access to Android apps is also super handy. So here’s how to install Android apps on a Chromebook.

Chromebooks have seen most of their success in the education sector, where a simple operating system and child-friendly hardware is a must. However, devices like the Pixelbook Go and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook are still targeting uses on the high-end of the market – with mixed success.

Regardless of whether you are a Chromebook user at the budget end of the market or making use of Chrome OS on a more premium device, one of the most interesting features is being able to access Android apps on your laptop. Read on for a Trusted Reviews guide on access this easy-to-use feature.

Related: Best laptops

How to install Android Apps on a Chromebook

The process of how to install Android apps on a Chromebook is quick and super-easy, so let’s dive in:

Check your Chromebook has Google Play Store

If not, click Quick Settings then the Settings icon then select to “Turn On” the Google Play Store

You’ll be asked to sign in or create an account for Google Play Store

You can now use the Google Play Store on your Chromebook and download Android apps

Related: Best Android phones

If this process didn’t work as planned, check your version of Chrome OS is up to date and try again. If you run into a hurdle when looking for the “Turn On” option, then your device may not be compatible with Google Play Store as not all Chromebooks can utilise it. Here’s the list of compatible Chromebooks.

For those that now have Google Play Store ready to go, bear in mind that not all Android apps work on all Chromebooks. Also, if you have an Android phone using the same Google Play Store account, don’t expect to see all your apps crop up on your Chromebook immediately. You’ll have to install them independently and log into individual app accounts where required.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…