How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League early kick-off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: Top of the table Chelsea visit the London Stadium to play West Ham on Saturday morning in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea have their second away game in the space of three days, but they haven’t had to leave London for any of them. After dispatching Watford on Wednesday, the blues travel east to take on a West Ham side exceeding all expectations in the Premier League thus far.

This east to west London rivalry is fierce and we’re expecting a combative lunchtime at the London Stadium on Saturday, as Chelsea look to extend their early lead at the top of the Premier League before rivals Liverpool and Manchester City play this weekend.

West Ham have already enjoyed a win against Liverpool in early November, so the visit of Chelsea will hold zero fear for the Hammers, who’ll have Michail Antonio leading the line once again.

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham vs Chelsea is the early kick-off this weekend, so it kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday December 4. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

BT Sport is the place to be for West Ham vs Chelsea, so you’ll need a subscription in order to enjoy the action on Saturday morning. Coverage starts at 11:30am on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
