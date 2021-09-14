How to watch the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 launch tonight

Apple’s big September event is set to take place today and we expect to see a whole load of exciting new tech revealed, likely headlined by new iPhones. The event will be streamed online and here are all the details you need to know about.

At the event we’re expecting to see the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch 7, and possibly the AirPods 3 unveiled, with the latest flagship smartphone being the obvious headliner. There could be a first look at the new iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6 too, although they might be kept for a later date.

Scroll down to discover how to watch the Apple event on your tablet, phone, laptop or TV.

How to watch the Apple event on phones, laptops

Apple’s next event will take place on Tuesday September 14 at 10am PDT (or 6pm here in the UK). That’s today.

Tim Cook and the gang will be speaking from Apple Park in Cupertino, but that doesn’t mean you need to catch the next flight to California to get in on the action. Like last year’s iPhone launch and all of Apple’s recent events, this will be digital-only so anyone can stream it online with or without an invite.

So, where can you watch it?

The Apple event will be broadcast live at apple.com and on YouTube at the link below, so you can bookmark this page and watch it right here on the night.

This will work on most phones, tablets and laptops, but if you want to watch the event on a larger TV screen, Apple has an even easier option.

How to watch the Apple event on ﻿TVs

If you’re looking to watch the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 launch on your TV, all you need to do is head to the Apple TV app where Apple will also be streaming the event live.

Of course, Trusted Reviews will also be covering the event on Tuesday evening so be sure to check back here for all the latest announcements as they take place.