How to watch Man United vs Atalanta in the Champions League live online

It’s been an up and down start to Manchester United’s Champions League campaign, with a humiliating defeat by Young Boys followed by a last minute Ronaldo winner against Villarreal that sent Old Trafford into raptures last month.

Now comes another test for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s beleaguered side, as they face a dangerous Atalanta side in a bid to keep the Champions League campaign on the right track.

With United desperate for a win following last weekend’s decisive loss at Leicester, and with Liverpool on the horizon on Sunday, it’s hard to see the Old Trafford side resting any players.

The Italians have enjoyed a decent start at home and abroad and will present a test for the three-time winners. Here’s how you can tune in.

Man United vs Atalanta kick-off time

Man United vs Atalanta will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday October 20. The Champions League game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Atalanta

BT Sport once again has the rights to stream the Champions League in the UK for the 2021/2022 season, so you’ll need a subscription of sorts in order to tune into the coverage.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

