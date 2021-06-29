How to watch England vs Germany at Euro 2020 – live stream on TV and online

How to watch England vs Germany at Euro 2020. At 5pm, England kick off against Germany in a match that will likely have special significance for manager Gareth Southgate, who missed the deciding penalty against today’s opponents back at Euro 96. Here’s how to watch England vs Germany live online.

After finishing top of Group D without conceding a goal (though only scoring two), England were awarded the prize of facing the runner up from Group F – this Championship’s “Group of Death.”

In a topsy-turvy evening of Group F football that saw all four teams briefly occupying the second spot, it was Germany that would ultimately take it, with a 2-2 draw against Hungary seeing England’s old rivals grab second spot.

In a European Championship hosted across the continent, England will have home advantage with the match hosted at Wembley Stadium. Though, of course, that was also the case 25 years ago when England last faced Germany at the men’s European Championships’ knock-out stages – and coronavirus restrictions mean that the stadium will only be part full this time around.

If you were unable to get one of the gold-dust tickets, here’s how to watch England vs Germany elsewhere.

England vs Germany kick-off time

England vs Germany will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on Tuesday 29 June with a kick off time of 5pm UK time.

How to watch England vs Germany live online

England vs Germany will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC One HD, with coverage starting at 4pm. If you won’t be near a TV at that time, you can watch the match online via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and via the BBC Sport mobile app.



Almost all of the BBC’s matches, including England vs Germany, will be broadcast in 4K, though you need a compatible set and will likely have a slight delay that could lead to spoilers via noisy neighbours. Here’s how to watch Euro 2020 in 4K. If you want to buy a new set before the match to take advantage, here are the best 4K TVs you can buy.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

When watching video online, a secure VPN – like Express VPN or Nord VPN – can help protect your privacy. Read our guide on the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming if that’s something you’re worried about.