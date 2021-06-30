How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon today: the Scottish tennis star will be on Centre Court this afternoon, facing off against German Oscar Otte. Here’s how to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon today.

On paper, the match shouldn’t be too taxing for Murray. Otte is ranked 151st in the world, but he did impress in his last outing, recording only the second deciding tie-break win in All England Club history, ultimately beating Arthur Rinderknech for the chance of playing two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray in the second round.

Murray, meanwhile, is officially ranked 124th, but managed to knock out 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to qualify for the second round.

What time is Andy Murray playing?

According to the schedule, Andy Murray is due to play Oscar Otte at 4:45pm on Wednesday June 30.

However, that could be pushed back depending on what happens in the other matches. Murray’s last tie, against Nikoloz Basilashvili was scheduled for 5pm, but didn’t start until later.

How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon live online

Wimbledon 2021 is being broadcast on the BBC with coverage split between BBC 1 and BBC 2, depending on the time. By the time Murray is due on today, the broadcast will have shifted to BBC 2.



It will also be available on iPlayer, and as a Centre Court fixture will be available in UHD if you’re happy with a minute or so’s delay. Here’s how to watch Wimbledon 2021 in 4K, and if you need to do some last minute shopping for a compatible set, you can find our pick of the best 4K TVs here.

Watch Wimbledon 2021 with a VPN

When watching video online, a secure VPN – like Express VPN or Nord VPN – can help protect your privacy. Read our guide on the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming if that’s something you’re worried about.