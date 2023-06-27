How to listen to Apple Music offline
Being an Apple Music subscriber means you can choose to listen offline when you’re in a place with a poor internet connection, such as a plane or the London underground. However, you won’t be able to play anything if you forget to download your favourite tracks and playlists ahead of time.
This guide will cover how to download songs, albums and playlists on Apple Music so you can be ready to listen offline whenever your internet connection drops or you’re low on data when out and about.
What you’ll need:
- An Apple Music subscription
- The Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad or Android
Apple TV+
The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now.
- Apple
- 7 day free trial
- £6.99 p/m
The Short Version
- Open Apple Music
- Touch and hold any song, album or playlist
- Select Add To Library
- Tap Library
- Open your songs, albums or playlists
- Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library
- Tap Download
How to listen to Apple Music offline
Step
1
Open Apple Music
These steps should work on any iPhone, iPad or Android phone with the Apple Music app installed.
Step
2
Touch and hold any song, album or playlist
You can also tap the three dots to the right of the song.
Step
3
Select Add To Library
You can also add the track to a playlist and download that playlist later on.
Step
4
Tap Library
This should be in the bar at the bottom of the screen.
Step
5
Open your songs, albums or playlists
For this guide, we’ll use the Songs section.
Step
6
Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library
Or tap the three dots to the right of the song.
Step
7
Tap Download
Once the content has finished downloading you’ll be able to listen to it offline.
Troubleshooting
To listen to music offline on a Mac or PC, simply open the Apple Music app or iTunes and add any song, album or playlist to your library. Then click the download button next to that song, album or playlist.
To delete music downloaded on Apple Music, simply open your library and tap Downloaded. Then touch and hold the item you want to remove and choose Remove Download. This will free up space on your device but you will no longer be able to listen to that content offline.