How to listen to Apple Music offline

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Being an Apple Music subscriber means you can choose to listen offline when you’re in a place with a poor internet connection, such as a plane or the London underground. However, you won’t be able to play anything if you forget to download your favourite tracks and playlists ahead of time.

This guide will cover how to download songs, albums and playlists on Apple Music so you can be ready to listen offline whenever your internet connection drops or you’re low on data when out and about.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Apple Music subscription 
  • The Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad or Android 
The Short Version 

  1. Open Apple Music
  2. Touch and hold any song, album or playlist
  3. Select Add To Library
  4. Tap Library
  5. Open your songs, albums or playlists
  6. Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library
  7. Tap Download

How to listen to Apple Music offline

  1. Step
    1

    Open Apple Music

    These steps should work on any iPhone, iPad or Android phone with the Apple Music app installed. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  2. Step
    2

    Touch and hold any song, album or playlist

    You can also tap the three dots to the right of the song. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  3. Step
    3

    Select Add To Library

    You can also add the track to a playlist and download that playlist later on. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Library

    This should be in the bar at the bottom of the screen. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  5. Step
    5

    Open your songs, albums or playlists

    For this guide, we’ll use the Songs section. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  6. Step
    6

    Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library

    Or tap the three dots to the right of the song. How to listen to Apple Music offline

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Download

    Once the content has finished downloading you’ll be able to listen to it offline. How to listen to Apple Music offline

Troubleshooting

How to listen to Apple Music offline on your Mac or PC

To listen to music offline on a Mac or PC, simply open the Apple Music app or iTunes and add any song, album or playlist to your library. Then click the download button next to that song, album or playlist.

How to delete downloaded music on Apple Music

To delete music downloaded on Apple Music, simply open your library and tap Downloaded. Then touch and hold the item you want to remove and choose Remove Download. This will free up space on your device but you will no longer be able to listen to that content offline.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

