Being an Apple Music subscriber means you can choose to listen offline when you’re in a place with a poor internet connection, such as a plane or the London underground. However, you won’t be able to play anything if you forget to download your favourite tracks and playlists ahead of time.

This guide will cover how to download songs, albums and playlists on Apple Music so you can be ready to listen offline whenever your internet connection drops or you’re low on data when out and about.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Music subscription

The Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad or Android

The Short Version

Open Apple Music Touch and hold any song, album or playlist Select Add To Library Tap Library Open your songs, albums or playlists Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library Tap Download

How to listen to Apple Music offline Step

1 Open Apple Music These steps should work on any iPhone, iPad or Android phone with the Apple Music app installed. Step

2 Touch and hold any song, album or playlist You can also tap the three dots to the right of the song. Step

3 Select Add To Library You can also add the track to a playlist and download that playlist later on. Step

4 Tap Library This should be in the bar at the bottom of the screen. Step

5 Open your songs, albums or playlists For this guide, we’ll use the Songs section. Step

6 Touch and hold the song, album or playlist you just added to your library Or tap the three dots to the right of the song. Step

7 Tap Download Once the content has finished downloading you’ll be able to listen to it offline.