How to get off your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Mounts are a staple in Assassin’s Creed games and Mirage invites you to speedily make your way across Baghdad on a variety of camels as well as horses. But, what about when it comes time to dismount? Here’s how you do it.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’re able to rid horses and camels around Baghdad and beyond. It’s a handy tool, even if dodging across rooftops remains the most fun way to get around the game.

Check out the troubleshooting tips below if you have more queries about interacting with your mount in the game. But, for now, this is our simple guide on how to dismount in AC: Mirage.

What you’ll need:

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna or an iOS device
  • A controller/mouse and keyboard

The Short Version

  1. Take a look at the options at the bottom of the screen
  2. Begin holding the Dismount button
  3. Keep holding dismount until the circle is full
  4. Once held long enough, Basim will get off the mount
  1. Step
    1

    Take a look at the options at the bottom of the screen

    Once on your mount (horse or camel), look at the bottom of your screen. There are three options, with the one on the right telling you which button to hold for Dismount. Take a look at the options at the bottom of the screen

  2. Step
    2

    Begin holding the Dismount button

    Press down on the relevant Dismount button for your platform. That’s Circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox and the C key on PC.Begin holding the Dismount button

  3. Step
    3

    Keep holding Dismount until the circle is full

    Once pressed, you’ll need to hold it down until the circle is full.Keep holding dismount until the circle is full

  4. Step
    4

    Once held long enough, Basim will get off the mount

    After you’ve held the Dismount button down long enough for the circle to fill up, you’ll know it’s worked as Basim will get off the camel or horse.Once held long enough, Basim will get off the mount

Troubleshooting

How to call your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

When using a controller, you’ll want to hold right on the D-Pad to summon your mount. On PC, hold the X key.

How to change your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

To change mount, head to a stable and talk to the owner. You can then see the mounts available, from camels to horses, and purchase a new one.

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews.

