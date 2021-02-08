How to get 5 months free of Apple Music with Shazam and Dolly Parton

Apple is offering a 5-month subscription to new Apple Music customers, with a little help from its Shazam music recognition app and country legend Dolly Parton.

The trial, which is available until March 31 this year, is available to new UK subscribers as well as those in the US and 43 other countries, was revealed during a Super Bowl commercial yesterday.

Those who used Shazam to identify Dolly Parton’s new song 5to9 (a new take on her classic hit 9to5) during the ad for Squarespace, during the Super Bowl, unlocked the extended free trial.

Thankfully, it’s still possible access the offer directly, using this link. From there, you’ll just have to follow the on-screen instructions in order to access your five-month free trial. Apple offers a three-month trial of Apple Music as standard, so you’re getting an extra couple of months tagged on for good measure.

Unfortunately, Apple is only extending the offer to new Apple Music subscribers. However, those who don’t qualify might still see the offer of an extended Apple Music trial within Shazam. For instance, as a previous Apple Music subscriber, I’m seeing the offer of a two-month Apple Music trial on offer in the Shazam settings.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Dolly team up with Apple. Last month Apple launched a Time To Walk series of podcasts designed for the Apple Watch, with Parton among the first contributors.

The 5-month Apple Music offer is available in: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, United States.

