Take a walk with Dolly Parton in this new audio series for Apple Watch

Apple is boosting its Fitness Plus subscription service with Time to Walk, a new audio experience designed to encourage people to walk more often.

The Apple Watch-exclusive series are essentially special podcasts Apple believes people will enjoy listening to while working. In a press release, the company says the on-demand episodes will feature “influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.”

The company says the weekly episodes, which will include guests like country music legend Dolly Parton and NBA Star Draymond Green will provide “inspiration and entertainment” as they put one foot in front of the other. Musician Shawn Mendes and Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba are also among the first run of episodes, which are all available today.

“Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies. A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective,” said Apple’s fitness tech head Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies.

“Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking. With Time to Walk, we’re bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking.”

The series will run from now until the end of April, with new episodes debuting every Monday. Apple says the episodes will appear in the Workout app on the Apple Watch and will be automatically downloaded. Once you commence a 25-40 minute episode, a walking workout will begin. Naturally you’ll need to pair the watch with the wireless headphones.

Apple says “each Time to Walk episode is shaped by the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics, recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them.”

Apple Fitness Plus is a new subscription service that costs £9.99 a month or £79.99 a year. It could also be bundled as part of an Apple One package.