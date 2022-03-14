How to fix a Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool that stops during the deep clean cycle

Step

1 Enter the cleaning mode When the orange light turns on, it’s time to start the deep clean. To do this, press the orange light on top, and then follow the on-screen instructions. These will tell you to remove the water tank from the machine, remove the pump assembly (this is contained within the plastic lid) and place the water filter into the tank.





Step

2 Add citric acid You need to fill the water container to the top and then add 200g of citric acid, which you can buy in all good DIY stores, some supermarkets or online. Give the tank of water a shake to mix the citric acid, then reinsert this into the machine.

Step

3 Start the deep clean Press the orange button on the top to start the deep clean. You’ll see a countdown appear on the screen, going from 60:00. You should also see (and hear) water trickling down where the orange filter normally goes. If you don’t get these and the clock stops at 59:50 (or at any point), it means that water’s not being pumped. You can restart the action by turning the fan off and then back on, to see if this will work. The clock may just count down another ten seconds and stop, or it may run for a few minutes and stop. In either of these cases, there’s another issue.



Step

4 Reset the humidifier One option is to reset the humidifier. To do this, press and hold the orange deep clean button for five seconds. This will stop the clean cycle – you’ll need to follow the on-screen instructions to refit the water tank and filter, filling with fresh water. Once done, press and hold the power button on the humidifier along with the power button on the remote for 10 seconds.



This will factory reset the humidifier and remove it from the Dyson Link app. Once done, try turning the humidity to maximum on the fan: if all is good, then everything is working; if the fan requests you to go into clean mode, then something is not working, and it’s probably the pump. Follow the instructions above to restart the cleaning mode, only don’t reset the humidifier when it gets stuck in the cleaning process.



Step

5 Once the humidifier is in deep clean mode again and is stuck every 10 seconds, slide out the water tank. Inside the cavity where it goes, you’ll see a few contacts. Wipe these with a dry cloth, and then wipe the corresponding contacts on the pump unit. Re-insert the water tank and the clean process should resume. If you get water trickling through, the process is working.

Step

6 Clean the pump If the machine stops again, slide out the water tank and remove the pump unit and turn it upside down. Remove the small cover at the bottom of the grey column and remove the slider inside. Give this a thorough clean under running water. Then, take a cup with some of the citric acid water and pour this through the area where the slider was, and over the pump inlet (it’s the small white dot inside). Do this a few times to help remove any limescale build up on this part.

Step

7 Pour water through the unit Next, take a couple of cups full of water and set them aside. Push the water tank fully assembled with the pump in place into the humidifier. Now, gently pour your citric acid water into the main cavity of the machine (where the orange filter normally goes). This will run through the machine and back into the tank. Once done, turn the machine off then back on to see if it gets water flowing. If not, repeat this step three or four times.