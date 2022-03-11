 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a group on WhatsApp

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Is your WhatsApp filled with derelict group chats from 2016? Or, maybe you’ve transferred a chat to Telegram or Signal and want to get rid of your old WhatsApp one.

Whatever your reason, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to delete a group chat from WhatsApp. Read on to learn how to do it…

How to delete a group on WhatsApp 

While deleting a WhatsApp group doesn’t take long, there is an order to doing it. 

First, you need to remove any participants from the chat. Next, you’ll want to leave the group yourself. Finally, you can go ahead and delete the chat. You won’t even see the option to delete the chat until everyone’s out of there, meaning you can’t just hit a button and be done with it. 

Follow the steps below to learn how to delete a group chat on WhatsApp… 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iOS or Android phone (iPhone 13 used)
  • A WhatsApp account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the WhatsApp chat settings
  2. Kick everyone out of the group 
  3. Leave the group yourself 
  4. Tap Delete Group 
  5. Confirm to delete the group and you’re done! 

How to delete a group on WhatsApp

  1. Step
    1

    Open WhatsApp

    These steps should work on any iOS or Android smartphone. Open WhatsApp

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on a group chat

    This is the chat you’re going to delete. Select a chat from the chat list

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down until you see a list of participants

    This should be near the bottom of the page. chat settings page

  4. Step
    4

    Select a participant and tap Remove From Group

    You’re going to need to remove everyone from the group before you can delete the chat. Remove a participant

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Remove to kick them out of the chat

    Repeat steps 5 and 6 until everyone but yourself has left the group. Remove a participant

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Exit Group

    You should only do this when you’re the last person in the group. Leave the chat

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Exit Group again to confirm you want to leave

    This will kick you out of the group but you’ll still be able to see the chat settings. Leave the chat

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Delete Group

    The option will be in the same spot Exit Group was before you left the group. Delete the chat

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Delete Group again to confirm and delete the group chat permanently

    That’s it! You’re group chat is no more. Previous participants will still be able to see the group in their chat list, but they won’t be able to send any further messages. Delete the chat

You might like…

How to delete WhatsApp messages

How to delete WhatsApp messages

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Signal vs Telegram: Which messaging app should you download?

Signal vs Telegram: Which messaging app should you download?

Hannah Davies 10 months ago

Troubleshooting

Can I delete a group chat if I’m not an admin? 

You can’t delete chats if you’re not the admin. If you want to be an admin, you’ll either need to make the chat in question or convince an existing admin to add you as admin – which they probably won’t want to do if you’re only doing it so you can delete the chat. 

Will I still be able to view the chat after I delete it?

Once you delete the chat, it will disappear from your WhatsApp chats list and the chat history will be erased from your phone. This doesn’t apply to other participants, however, who can continue to see the chat but not send messages in it.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.