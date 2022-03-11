Is your WhatsApp filled with derelict group chats from 2016? Or, maybe you’ve transferred a chat to Telegram or Signal and want to get rid of your old WhatsApp one.

Whatever your reason, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to delete a group chat from WhatsApp. Read on to learn how to do it…

How to delete a group on WhatsApp

While deleting a WhatsApp group doesn’t take long, there is an order to doing it.

First, you need to remove any participants from the chat. Next, you’ll want to leave the group yourself. Finally, you can go ahead and delete the chat. You won’t even see the option to delete the chat until everyone’s out of there, meaning you can’t just hit a button and be done with it.

Follow the steps below to learn how to delete a group chat on WhatsApp…

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android phone (iPhone 13 used)

A WhatsApp account

The Short Version

Open the WhatsApp chat settings Kick everyone out of the group Leave the group yourself Tap Delete Group Confirm to delete the group and you’re done!

How to delete a group on WhatsApp Step

1 Open WhatsApp These steps should work on any iOS or Android smartphone. Step

2 Tap on a group chat This is the chat you’re going to delete. Step

3 Scroll down until you see a list of participants This should be near the bottom of the page. Step

4 Select a participant and tap Remove From Group You’re going to need to remove everyone from the group before you can delete the chat. Step

5 Tap Remove to kick them out of the chat Repeat steps 5 and 6 until everyone but yourself has left the group. Step

6 Tap Exit Group You should only do this when you’re the last person in the group. Step

7 Tap Exit Group again to confirm you want to leave This will kick you out of the group but you’ll still be able to see the chat settings. Step

8 Tap Delete Group The option will be in the same spot Exit Group was before you left the group. Step

9 Tap Delete Group again to confirm and delete the group chat permanently That’s it! You’re group chat is no more. Previous participants will still be able to see the group in their chat list, but they won’t be able to send any further messages.