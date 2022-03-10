 large image

How to delete WhatsApp messages

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is a simple way to delete WhatsApp messages so you can keep a clutter-free phone.

Whether you sent a message with a glaring typo or you just want to clear out your phone, knowing how to delete your WhatsApp messages is important, as you never know when it might come in handy.

This is why we’re going to teach you how you can delete your WhatsApp messages in just a few simple steps.

What we used

  • While this method will work with any device that has the WhatsApp app, I used the iPhone 13 Pro, running WhatsApp

The Short Version

  • Open up WhatsApp and go into the chat you want to delete
  • Click and hold on the message you want to delete
  • Click Delete
  • Tap the small bin button on the lower left-hand side
  • Click Delete for Everyone
  • Press OK

  1. Step
    1

    Open up WhatsApp

    Open up the WhatsApp app and then go into the chat with the message you want to delete. First message in the WhatsApp thread

  2. Step
    2

    Click and hold

    Clicking and holding on the message you want to delete will bring up a small pop-up menu. The Delete button is red and will sit at the bottom of the menu. Click and hold the message

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the small bin button

    Clicking on the Delete button will bring up a new screen in which your selected message will have a tick next to it. Make sure that the right message has been ticked, then click on the small bin button, which should be in the lower-left hand side of the screen. Click the little bin button

  4. Step
    4

    Click Delete for Everyone

    There will be a Delete for Me and Delete for Everyone option, make sure you click the Everyone option, otherwise, everyone else in the chat will still be able to read your message. Click Delete for Everyone

  5. Step
    5

    Press OK

    A warning will pop up that informs you that the message you delete has been deleted for everyone, click OK to dismiss it. CLick OK to the pop-up notification

FAQs

Will other people in the chat know you’ve deleted your message?

When you use the Delete for Everyone button, other recipients in the chat will know that you have deleted your message.

Can you delete other people’s messages?

You can delete other people’s messages for yourself on your device, however, you can not delete other people’s messages for everyone in the chat.

