How to delete WhatsApp messages

Here is a simple way to delete WhatsApp messages so you can keep a clutter-free phone.

Whether you sent a message with a glaring typo or you just want to clear out your phone, knowing how to delete your WhatsApp messages is important, as you never know when it might come in handy.

This is why we’re going to teach you how you can delete your WhatsApp messages in just a few simple steps.

What we used

While this method will work with any device that has the WhatsApp app, I used the iPhone 13 Pro, running WhatsApp

The Short Version

Open up WhatsApp and go into the chat you want to delete

Click and hold on the message you want to delete

Click Delete

Tap the small bin button on the lower left-hand side

Click Delete for Everyone

Press OK