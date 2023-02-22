 large image

How to alter the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Bizarrely, the PlayStation VR 2 has no physical buttons on the headset that allow you to quickly alter the volume. 

A pair of wired headphones are included with the PSVR 2, but unlike those you get with the original PSVR, there is no in-line remote that lets you alter the volume.

This begs the question how you’re able change the volume of any headphones connected via the PlayStation VR 2. Fortunately, tweaking the sound levels is an easy process, and we’re going to guide you through it step by step. 

Note that this guide is only for when your wired headphones are plugged into the PSVR 2 headset. If you’re using a wireless headset, then you should be able to alter the volume how you normally would without the VR headset.

So if your eardrums are in pain from loud music, or you’re struggling to hear in-game dialogue, here’s how you can change the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

What you’ll need:

  • PS5 console
  • PlayStation VR 2 headset 
  • DualSense or VR Sense controllers

The Short Version

  • Press home on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers
  • Scroll across to Sound on the bottom menu
  • Move down to Volume
  • Select, and then alter to your desired volume

  1. Step
    1

    Press home on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers

    Once your PS5 is turned on and your PlayStation VR 2 headset is connected (with your headphones plugged in), then you can go ahead and press the home button on your controller. It should look like the PlayStation logo.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll across to Sound on the bottom menu

    You should see a menu pop up at the bottom of the screen. Move over to Sound, which is marked by a speaker with audio waves. 

  3. Step
    3

    Move down to Volume

    Unlike my screenshot, it should say PlayStation VR 2 headphones by Output Device. I wasn’t able to take a screenshot of this while using the headset, but it should still look similar. 

    You should see an option for Volume underneath. Move down to hover over this. 

  4. Step
    4

    Select, and then alter to your desired volume

    Press X on your controller, and then you’ll be able to adjust the volume of your PlayStation VR 2. This menu will be available even when you’re in the middle of a game, so you can alter the volume whenever you wish. 

Troubleshooting

The option isn’t available to alter the volume for PlayStation VR 2

Make sure your PSVR 2 headset is plugged in, turned on and has headphones plugged into it. Then the Output Device should be shown up as PlayStation VR 2 rather than your TV or external headset.

Where do I plug my headphones into the PlayStation VR 2?

You should find a headphone jack on the rear band on the headset, right behind your head. There are two circular holes on the underside of this band. Make sure your headphones are plugged into the hole closest to the USB cord, as the other is not a headphone jack.

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

