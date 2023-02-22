How to alter the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset

Bizarrely, the PlayStation VR 2 has no physical buttons on the headset that allow you to quickly alter the volume.

A pair of wired headphones are included with the PSVR 2, but unlike those you get with the original PSVR, there is no in-line remote that lets you alter the volume.

This begs the question how you’re able change the volume of any headphones connected via the PlayStation VR 2. Fortunately, tweaking the sound levels is an easy process, and we’re going to guide you through it step by step.

Note that this guide is only for when your wired headphones are plugged into the PSVR 2 headset. If you’re using a wireless headset, then you should be able to alter the volume how you normally would without the VR headset.

So if your eardrums are in pain from loud music, or you’re struggling to hear in-game dialogue, here’s how you can change the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

What you’ll need:

PS5 console

PlayStation VR 2 headset

DualSense or VR Sense controllers

The Short Version

Press home on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers

Scroll across to Sound on the bottom menu

Move down to Volume

Select, and then alter to your desired volume

Step

1 Press home on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers Once your PS5 is turned on and your PlayStation VR 2 headset is connected (with your headphones plugged in), then you can go ahead and press the home button on your controller. It should look like the PlayStation logo.

Step

2 Scroll across to Sound on the bottom menu You should see a menu pop up at the bottom of the screen. Move over to Sound, which is marked by a speaker with audio waves. Step

3 Move down to Volume Unlike my screenshot, it should say PlayStation VR 2 headphones by Output Device. I wasn’t able to take a screenshot of this while using the headset, but it should still look similar.



You should see an option for Volume underneath. Move down to hover over this. Step

4 Select, and then alter to your desired volume Press X on your controller, and then you’ll be able to adjust the volume of your PlayStation VR 2. This menu will be available even when you’re in the middle of a game, so you can alter the volume whenever you wish.