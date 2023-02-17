How to set up eye tracking on the PlayStation VR 2

The PlayStation VR 2 flaunts a slew of exciting features, but the one that stands out as the most futuristic is undoubtedly the eye-tracking technology.

Eye tracking has several uses with the PSVR 2. First of all, it allows for foveated rendering which will boost the performance of supported games by blurring areas of the screen you’re not looking at.

There are also a handful of games that use eye tracking as gameplay features, including Tetris Effect, Rez infinite and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

The PS5 should prompt you to set up eye tracking when you first plug the PSVR 2 headset into the console. However, you’ll ideally need to manually reset eye tracking everytime a new person uses the headset.

Fortunately, it’s a relatively easy process, although it is hidden away in the settings. We’re going to guide you through the setup, with a step-by-step explanation below:

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A PlayStation VR 2 headset

DualSense or VR Sense controllers

The Short Version

Plug the PlayStation VR 2 into the PS5, and turn the headset on

Press the home button on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers

Click on PlayStation VR2 Quick Settings

Scroll down to Eye Tracking

Make sure ‘Enable Eye Tracking’ is activated, then click Adjust Eye Tracking

Put the PlayStation VR 2 on your head

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup

Step

1 Plug the PlayStation VR 2 into the PS5, and turn the headset on You can plug the headset into the PS5 via the USB-C port on the front. The headset can be turned on via a power bottom on the underside (shown in picture).





Step

2 Press the home button on your DualSense or VR Sense controllers This button should be shaped as the iconic PlayStation logo.

Step

3 Click on PlayStation VR2 Quick Settings It should be the leftmost panel, with the picture of the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

Step

4 Scroll down to Eye Tracking You’ll find this option near the bottom of the menu, just below Adjust Visibility.

Step

5 Make sure ‘Enable Eye Tracking’ is activated, then click Adjust Eye Tracking The toggle’s slider for Enable Eye Tracking should be switched to the right.

Step

6 Put the PlayStation VR 2 on your head The PS5 will now prompt you to place the headset on your head to continue the process.

Step

7 Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup You’ll be asked to keep your eye on a dot as it moves around the screen. Make sure to keep your head as still as possible, as you want the headset to sync up your eye movements rather than your head movements. Once this is done eye tracking should be set up.