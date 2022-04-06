How to change Chromebook wallpaper

Step

1 Download an image The first stage of changing a Chromebook’s wallpaper is naturally to find an image you’d like to set as your wallpaper. It can be of anything you like, but just make sure the image is of a decent-enough resolution so when it’s stretched across your desktop, you can still make out details and the image doesn’t look pixelated.



You can usually find decent high-quality, hi-res images on Google Images and on royalty-free image sites such as Unsplash, or of course, use any pictures you’ve taken yourself.

Step

2 Open the launcher Once you’ve got a picture downloaded or you’ve got one saved on your Chromebook, then it’s a case of opening the ChromeOS launcher. To do so, head to the bottom-left of the screen where a Circle icon resides. Click it and you’ll open the launcher.

Step

3 Go into Downloads & locate the image If you’ve downloaded an image from the internet, it makes sense it’ll be in the Downloads folder, or if not, it’s a case of going into the launcher and locating where you’ve saved the images.

