How to add two-factor authentication to Twitter

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

Even if you use a strong password and have the best antivirus we always recommend people use two factor authentication to protect their accounts wherever possible. Which is why we’ve created this guide detailing how to secure your Twitter account using a smartphone authenticator to prevent any unauthorised logins.

There are periodic spates of takeover attempts on Twitter account, from celebrities and world leaders to everyday users, usually so these accounts can be used to perpetrate fraud. Twitter’s two-factor authentication system will require authentication from your second factor – a code generated by a smartphone app in this example – whenever you log in.

What you need

In this example, we used a web browser on a custom PC to link Twitter to Aegis Authenticator, an open-source 2FA app for Android. However, the same steps work with any TOTP (Time-based One Time Password) based authenticator. If you’re not sure how to get started with a 2FA app, see our cross-platform introductory guide, How to enable 2FA.

The Short Version

  1. Open Twitter’s main menu
  2. Open Settings
  3. Open security settings
  4. Open the next layer of security settings
  5. Go to 2FA settings
  6. Enable app-based authentication
  7. Enter your Twitter password
  8. Click get started
  9. Add an account to your authenticator
  10. Scan the QR code
  11. Save the entry
  12. Enter the confirmation code
  13. Get a backup code
  14. Save your backup code somewhere safe

  1. Step
    1

    Open Twitter’s main menu

    From your Twitter home screen, click the More (…) button on the left.Expand Twitter's menu

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    More menu options will concertina open below it. Click on Settings and privacy, marked by a gear icon.Click Settings and Privacy

  3. Step
    3

    Open security settings

    You’re now at the main settings page, which can also be accessed by visiting https://twitter.com/settings/. Click on Security and account access in the middle pane.Open Security

  4. Step
    4

    Open the next layer of security settings

    In the third pane, now click on the Security option, marked by a padlock.There's another Security option in the next menu for you

  5. Step
    5

    Go to 2FA settings

    A new pane will explain two-factor authentication briefly. Click the Two-factor authentication link below that explanation.Select two-factor authentication

  6. Step
    6

    Enable app-based authentication

    You’ll be presented with a range of 2FA options to enable. Tick the box marked Authentication app. As ever, you don’t want to use your phone number as a proxy for identity if you can possibly avoid it, so avoid the Text message option unless you only have a feature phone.Select add authenticator

  7. Step
    7

    Enter your Twitter password

    You’ll be prompted to enter your password by Twitter. Do so and click Confirm.Password entry popup

  8. Step
    8

    Click get started

    A new pop-up will outline the connection process you’re about to go through. Open and unlock the 2FA app on your phone so it’s ready, then click the Get started button in your browser.A popup invites you to protect your account in just two steps

  9. Step
    9

    Add an account to your authenticator

    Tap the add button on your authenticator app (usually a plus sign) and tap scan QR code.Two side-by-side phone screens showing the process of adding a new account to Aegis Authenticator

  10. Step
    10

    Scan the QR code

    Hold your phone camera up to your screen to scan the QR code Twitter presents.A QR code is displayed in a popup

  11. Step
    11

    Save the entry

    Tap save on your phone’s authenticator. Click Next on the Twitter QR code pop-up in your browser.Save entry in Aegis

  12. Step
    12

    Enter the confirmation code

    Copy the code displayed for Twitter from your authenticator into the Enter the confirmation code pop-up in your browser and click Confirm. Remember not to include any spaces – some authenticators add these, but they’re only for readability. 2FA codes are refreshed every 30 seconds and your authenticator does not require an internet connection to produce them.Enter your one time password for the first time

  13. Step
    13

    Get a backup code

    In your browser, a pop-up will inform you that You’re all set. Click Get Backup Code and you’ll be taken to the Backup Code screen in Twitter’s settings.Success! A link offers to genreated a backup code

  14. Step
    14

    Save your backup code somewhere safe

    This single-use code gives you emergency access to your account if you don’t have access to your authentication device. Copy it and put it somewhere safe, such as an encrypted folder, password manager or in a physical safe.Backup password screen

Now, whenever you log into Twitter, you’ll be prompted to provide a 2FA code. This means that no one will be able to connect to your Twitter account unless they also have access to your second authentication factor, blocking the most common kinds of account theft.

