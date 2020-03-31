With both Zoom and Houseparty under fire at the moment, now might be the time to turn to a different app for your video chatting needs. Enter FaceTime. FaceTime’s only downside is admittedly a big one − it’s only available on Apple devices. In other words, it only lets you chat to fellow Apple users. If you don’t mind that, please proceed − here’s how to group FaceTime on Mac.

Group FaceTime Mac requirements

In order to group FaceTime on Mac, your MacBook, iMac or Mac computer needs to be running either the last-gen macOS 10.14 Mojave software, or macOS 10.15 Catalina − the latest version.

If you’re stuck on macOS 10.13 High Sierra or one of its predecessors, you should definitely check if you’re eligible to update to one of the newer software versions.

Group FaceTime limit

A group FaceTime call can squeeze in up to 32 people (including you) at once, though I’m not popular enough to know just how chaotic that is in practice. It does sound a little over the top, though.

Everyone on the call will appear in a tile on the screen, though the person speaking will be displayed more prominently than everyone else. You can, however, choose which face you’d like to see front and centre.

How to add people to a group FaceTime

The process of adding people to a group FaceTime call is the same, whether you or somebody else started the call.

Simply click the Sidebar button during a FaceTime call, select ‘Add Person’, type in their name, email address or phone number, and click ‘Add’.

Just remember, only fellow Apple users − whether they’re on an iPhone, iPad or Mac device − can join in the fun. They also need to be signed in to FaceTime.

